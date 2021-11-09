Wine producing estate with 152 acres of land and vineyards for sale at £6.75m

Vowels Lane also comprises a fully equipped winery, traditional barn for visitors and events, a Grade II Listed five-bedroom farmhouse, two-bedroom holiday cottage, pasture and woodland.

The well-positioned commercial vineyard is situated in the heart of the Sussex Weald, between the historic Bluebell Railway and Weir Wood Reservoir.

It is available as a whole or in two lots through Savills.

Around 60 acres of vines have been planted, with varieties such as Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Bacchus, Pinot Blanc and Regent.

The vineyards have been established to produce more than 100,000 bottles of still and sparkling wine per year. There is also a two-acre apple orchard which lies to the east of the farmstead with the fruit being used to produce original method Cyder. The winery contains all the latest technology for producing premium sparkling and still wine, using stainless steel and temperature control.

All stages of wine production from vine to the shop can be undertaken on site The magnificently resorted barn, meanwhile, originates from the 15th century and occupies a prominent position with a courtyard to the front and garden behind with views over the vineyard and towards the Bluebell Railway. Inside, the barn is open plan and full of character, with a wealth of exposed original timbers and offers potential for a variety of uses.

The ground floor is home to an impressive kitchen and bar area, with utility room beyond.

At one end, a mezzanine gallery overlooks the main entertainment space, which has been used as a smaller meeting area and as a stage for the band at functions. Within the yard is a substantial (c.7,750 sq.ft.) barn, which has previously been used for stabling liveries and storage.

The stables have been removed opening opportunities for a variety of alternative uses. There remains a produce shop, office and bonded area. The estate also benefits from a newly constructed Shufflebottom farm building which extends to approximately 4,000 sq.ft and serves as a machinery store and workshop. The remaining land extends to about 80 acres and is predominantly pasture with around 22 acres of woodland.

A hard track leads to the top of the farm and from there are stunning views across the Weir Wood Reservoir and countryside beyond, towards the Ashdown Forest. There are two picturesque and popular fishing lakes on the estate extending to about 2.7 acres.

The lakes are well stocked with Carp, Perch, Bream and Rudd. The Grade II Listed farmhouse sits in a prominent position enjoying views across the vineyard and beautiful countryside beyond. It has five reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, cellar, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room. Surrounding the farmhouse are gardens with herbaceous borders, mature trees and a patio area to the front of the property, which enjoys views overlooking the estate’s gently undulating pasture and attractive vines.