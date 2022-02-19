Winners are treated to cookery demonstrations

Cookery demonstrations are currently being delivered to winners of the Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend schools’ competition co-ordinated by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU). The 2021 competition winners are: Lisnadill Primary School, Co Armagh, St Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally, Edwards Primary School, Co Tyrone, Ballynahinch Primary School, Co Down and Beechlawn Special School, Co Down.

Speaking about the cookery demonstrations, LMC Marketing and Communications Manager, Lauren Patterson said: “LMC is delighted to be working in collaboration with the Ulster Farmers’ Union to deliver engaging demonstrations in schools across the province. It’s already evident that young children have a real grasp of what constitutes good nutrition and the role of beef and lamb in this regard. It was great to see first hand their intrigue when it comes to learning about where their food comes from and how it helps them grow.”

UFU deputy president David Brown said: “The UFU was delighted that the LMC provided an in school cookery demonstration as part of the 2021 Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend schools’ competition prize. The winning schools in each category were treated to a superb cookery demonstration, sampling delicious, high quality local produce.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reuben Callaghan Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend schools competition winner is pictured with (L-R) Miss Proctor, Primary 3/4 teacher, Sarah Toland, LMC Education and Consumer Promotions Manager, Liz Brown, LMC Cookery Demonstrator, Lauren Patterson, LMC Marketing and Communications Manager and Lynsay Hawkes, UFU Communications Assistant.

“It was extremely encouraging to see pupils engage and interact with the in-school cookery demonstrations, enhancing their knowledge on the ‘farm to fork’ story. It provided an opportunity for teachers, pupils and the LMC cookery demonstrator Liz, to start the discussion in the classrooms about the origin of food and the importance of farming and local food production in Northern Ireland. This encouragement is vital to support pupils to learn more about how farmers work hard to produce the delicious, healthy food on our tables, and the many ways we look after the countryside which everyone enjoys.”

Joe Kelly, teacher at St Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally added, “The children really loved the cookery demo with the talented Liz Brown. This was the first time our school ever had this kind of demonstration. They talked about it for days afterwards and even cooked the Chilli Beef Pasta for their mums and dads at home. Parents commented on how much their child knew about where their food came from and parents themselves learned something. I feel this is something that should be carried out in all Primary Schools because the knowledge and information they received has benefitted them so much already.”

It is almost 25 years since LMC’s education programme was launched in post primary schools, with cookery demonstrations among the educational resources provided. With overwhelmingly positive feedback from the recent primary school demonstrations, LMC’s Lauren Patterson announced exciting plans are in place to broaden the scope of the Commission’s education programme to incorporate this age group.

“This year we are on track to complete 375 school cookery demonstrations before March. These have been highly sought after in light of the impact of Covid-19 on practical cookery lessons. We are delighted to confirm that plans are in the pipeline to extend our educational resources to primary schools. We know that health, wellbeing and care for the environment are key drivers within the curriculum followed in all primary schools. LMC demonstrations support this and afford pupils an opportunity to learn about how Northern Ireland farmers produce food to world leading standards for animal health, welfare and care for the environment. Pupils also get to taste NIFQA beef and lamb, some for the first time.”