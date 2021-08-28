Winners for UFU winter wheat competition
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) along with competition sponsors Origin NI and BASF, have crowned Hunniford Farms from the UFU North East Armagh Group and Jeremy Skelton from the UFU South Tyrone Group, joint first place in the winter wheat category this year.
A very close third place was awarded to Boyd Kane from the UFU North West Derry Group.
Northern Ireland (NI) final judge Lisa Black said, “The standard of winter wheat crops grown across NI, in particular the entries to this prestigious competition, is a testament to the expertise we have within the arable industry.”
UFU deputy president William Irvine said, “I would like to thank our sponsors Origin NI and BASF who continue to enthusiastically support and promote our cereal competitions, the competition judges, our group managers who co-ordinate the local competitions, and the many UFU members who entered this year’s winter wheat competition.”
The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2021 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.