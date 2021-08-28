Winners for UFU winter wheat competition

Spring Barley - Richard and Victor Hunniford (Hunniford Brothers) with Victor's son Jacob

A very close third place was awarded to Boyd Kane from the UFU North West Derry Group.

Northern Ireland (NI) final judge Lisa Black said, “The standard of winter wheat crops grown across NI, in particular the entries to this prestigious competition, is a testament to the expertise we have within the arable industry.”

UFU deputy president William Irvine said, “I would like to thank our sponsors Origin NI and BASF who continue to enthusiastically support and promote our cereal competitions, the competition judges, our group managers who co-ordinate the local competitions, and the many UFU members who entered this year’s winter wheat competition.”