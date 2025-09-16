Winners of the Young British Farming Awards 2025 have been announced

The winners have been selected for the 2025 Young British Farming Awards, a group of impressive young farmers who are making remarkable contributions to the industry.

Sponsored by Massey Feeds, Harpers Feeds and Lantra, supported by Brooksby College, these awards are dedicated to celebrating the next generation of agricultural trailblazers and inspiring the continued growth and development of the British farming industry for generations to come.

The 2025 awards ceremony took place at Cannon Hall Farm on Saturday 13 September, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year.

The event was hosted by prominent farmer and content creator, Tom Pemberton, with appearances from guest judges such as Charlotte Ashley and Rebecca Wilson.

In addition to the four returning awards, there were four new awards for 2025. Eight winners were carefully chosen by our esteemed panel of industry professionals across the following categories: Young Farm Worker, Young Handler Junior, Young Handler Senior, Young Farming Hero, Young Farmers’ Club, Young Farmers’ Club Community Hero, Young Farmers’ Club Leader and The Kaleb Cooper New Entrant of the Year.

Kaleb’s new award was designed to encourage aspiring farmers to enter the industry, he said: “I am so passionate about supporting the new generation in the best industry in the world. Especially as I know from my own experience that it is not an obvious or easy route for someone who does not come from a farming family.”

Introducing the 2025 Young British Farming Awards winners:

Farmers Guardian Young Farming Hero

Sam Hale - Hertfordshire

A 14 years old farmer with a passion for promoting farming to the public at shows, in school and on social media. In addition to being responsible for his own flock, he is an active participant in the family farm and Butchery diversification. After asking their MP some tough questions at the NFU MP meet up, Sam invited them to visit the farm and discussed IHT, SFI, fly tipping and more. Impressed by his gumption, judges commented that: “Sam is clearly beyond his years, offering a passionate voice for the farming industry, not afraid to ask the tough questions.” and “It is important to let the next generation have their voices heard at all levels, and Sam is speaking up for his fellow young farmers.”

When asked how he felt about the win, Sam said: “I’m very happy with myself”. On what the future holds, he said, “I’m very proud to be a farmer. I grew up on a family farm, every day going out and feeding my stock and I really enjoy doing it. I always have wanted to be a famer since I was two and was given some Blue Texel sheep, so I see it as my future”

Young Handler of the Year (junior)

Jack Darke - Devon

At just seven years old, Jack is our youngest finalist for this year’s Young BFAs. He’s had great success in the last two years showing sheep and cattle, competing in county shows and showing rams at auction to a high standard. Jack’s recent ring success includes champion junior handler at Royal Cornwall, and reserve champion overall junior handler – an example of his successful halter training and preparation for shows. The judges noted that: “Jack is very competent in handling both sheep and cattle and has had a lot of success in the show ring. A number of people supported his nomination, indicating that he has made a very good impression on others at shows.” Another said: “Jack’s enthusiasm, confidence, and ability to get the best out of his animals in the show ring make him a remarkable young handler.”

Commenting on the win, Jack said that he was, “really proud of what I’ve done and achieved this year. It’s a big achievement to even come up here, and see who has been a really good handler and be the best one of the year”.

Young Handler of the Year (senior)

Elliw Grug Davies - Ceredigion

Crowned Junior Young Handler of the Year in 2024, Elliw is back to compete in the senior category now that she’s 11 years old. Over the past year, she has acquired numerous awards for handling and her cattle including winner of the intermediate beef championship, young handler champion and overall cattle handling champion at the Royal Devon County Show this year. Elliw’s skills have inspired fellow cattle owners to ask her to show for them in the ring, but her school commitments and livestock come first. The judges commented that: “Elliw handles strong animals with a calm confidence and impressive showmanship beyond her years.” And: “She is eager to shine a light on young people in farming and is the perfect ambassador to help demonstrate the importance of showmanship skills and livestock husbandry.”

Elliw commented on her win, said: “It's a nice feeling to win this year again, it’s opened the door and it gives you more options when you’re older. Last year, since winning, I’ve got to be on TV on programmes and it’s been a great opportunity.” She added: “I love to be around animals, showing them, preparing them before the shows and farming and I’m proud to be a farmer.”

Kaleb Cooper New Entrant of the Year

Robert Craddock - Worcestershire

From a young age Robert wanted to farm, starting with a couple of hens when his family moved house, which has now grown into a profitable egg business. He has also successfully raised and slaughtered his own pigs and lambs over the last few years, even being asked by an abattoir to rear pigs for them at just 12 years old. Kaleb stated that: “Robert is an outstanding new entrant who has built his own successful farming enterprises from the ground up, without relying on an existing family farm. His commitment, initiative, and hands-on approach demonstrate a deep passion for agriculture and make Robert an inspiring young farmer.”

When asked what the win meant to him, Robert said: “I feel very proud of myself, it feels amazing to win. I think it gives people a lot of confidence.”

When asked what he wanted to say to Kaleb, he said: “I think it’s amazing what you’re doing, and you’re an amazing person.”

Young Farm Worker of the Year

Ashleigh Campbell - Sutherland

Since a young age Ashleigh has shown a keen interest in farming, working on her family’s croft and local farms to develop her rural skills. Now 17 years old, she has an apprenticeship at a farm in Durness with her two dogs and has recently begun learning how to shear sheep. Ashleigh’s passion and determination does not go unnoticed, and her keenness to learn is a great sign of what’s to come. The judges commented that: “It is clear from Ashleigh's references that she is hardworking and dedicated to developing her skills as a young farmer. She clearly has a keen interest in farming and is enthusiastic to learn and grow in her abilities. I have no doubt she will continue to develop her farming knowledge and succeed within the industry.”

Young Farmers’ Club Community Hero

Joe Hilyer - Netherseal YFC - Derbyshire

This is the second award Joe has been shortlisted for in this year’s Young BFAs. His club secretary highlighted the tireless work Joe does for his community, including litter picking and cleaning local churchyards to improve the club’s surrounding area. Joe has also been heavily involved in the organisation of first aid training for his club, improving the safety and skills of his members. Judges stated that: “Joe clearly exemplifies the qualities of a good leader, being dedicated, a positive role model and putting other people above himself. Joe shows a great attitude towards improving the wider reputation of the club, helping to reinforce the narrative that young people and young farming people can be a force for good.”

When asked about winning the award, Joe gave credit to the other finalists saying that “they are also very deserving of this award”, but that he was “proud to be a farmer”. When asked why you should enter the awards, Joe said: “It’s worthwhile because you get the recognition for what you have done”.

Young Farmers’ Club Leader

Sophia Tibbs - Spalding YFC – Lincolnshire

As club secretary to Spalding YFC, Sophia is fully involved in all club activities, despite not working in the Agricultural industry herself. Her initiative and dedication to her club’s members does not go unnoticed, and she is an excellent example of a Young Farmers’ Club Leader. Nominated by a friend, she is described as a credit to the club and a true example of, “you don’t have to be a farmer to be a young farmer”. Judges said that “As club secretary, her adaptability, initiative, and inclusive spirit make her a true asset and a shining example of what Young Farmers is all about, according to her fellow members,” and, “Sophia truly embodies the spirit of Young Farmers, proving you don’t have to be a farmer to be a great YFC leader.”

When asked what it felt like to win, Sophia said: “Winning is just amazing, I love what I do, I love young farmers and winning is just amazing. I don’t actually work within the industry and I think winning this award just shows you don’t have to be a farmer to be a young farmer.”

Young Farmers’ Club of the Year

Strathearn JAC - Perthshire

“Not just for those who wear wellies” is Strathearn YFC’s motto, championing agriculture to everyone in their local area. The club has raised over £5k this year for charity, whilst also successfully competing at District events, the Royal Highland Show, and they were recently named SAYFC National Club of the Year. Impressed by their entry, judges said: “It’s great to see a Young Farmers' club actively going out to expand with new members, not just from an agricultural background, to involve the whole community, with fantastic activities and achievements with fundraising to boot.”

Commenting on the win, the team said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to have won this award, it means so much to us after so much hard work and effort has gone into it, so it’s amazing to take home the win. We cannot advocate enough for what a good organisation [YFC] is, it’s such an amazing thing to be part of. Like a lot of farmers we’re not overly keen on talking ourselves up a lot of the time, and I think any publicity like this is so great for the farming community, it brings the farmers clubs together and it’s a bonding experience for us.”