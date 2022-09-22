Winning day for Emma and Zac

Rain lasted for the duration of the day’s event however this did not dampen competitors spirits as one young competitor did kindly point out that they were in training for the Olympics and that you need to be able to ride in all weathers.

The day started off with the x-poles class where Lily Henderson smiled the whole way round on her lovely chestnut pony Emily, a beautiful double clear round was to be seen and the pair were awarded a rosette and a tub of popcorn to celebrate their efforts.

Onto the 50cm class where Emma Baird and ‘Princess’ secured a double clear and in the fastest time of the whole day - 24.4 seconds.

The pair were delighted with their first place rainbow rosette and a horselyx.

Emma’s winning streak didn’t stop there. She and her second mount ‘Sprite’ went on to win the 70cm accumulator class also.

A successful day out for Emma and her ponies, well done!

The 60cm class saw only three competitors finish on a double clear.

It was down to who completed fences nine to twelve in the fastest time and that was Molly Reid and ‘Little Me’ in a fast time of 24.47 seconds, very well deserved of the top spot. Hot on Molly’s heels was Lucy Baird and ‘Casper’ who finished in a time of 28.72 seconds.

The 60cm Pairs relay saw a niece and auntie combo take on the challenge. The pair already had first place in the bag however they jumped the course with ease and style and kept all poles intact, finishing on a clear score.

The day finished on the 80cm and 90cm classes where placings remained the same for both classes. It was a winning day for Zac Hanna and ‘Tigger’ who jumped their way into first place in both classes. Second place went to Zara Reid and ‘Kingsman Dave’ with third to Sarah Sloan and ‘Beanie’.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Bow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

There are two more weeks of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the x-poles class receiving a rosette and a treat and each class therefore rosettes are given first to sixth place and first place receiving a small prize.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 8pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Show Jumping Results

Saturday September 3

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Emma Baird, Princess; 2) Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 3) Molly Reid, Little Me; 4) Rose Henderson, Tubster; 5) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 6) Anna Reid, Commander.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Molly Reid, Little Me; 2) Lucy Baird, Casper; 3) Kristina Hayes, Ruby; 4) Anna Reid, Commander; 5) Zac Hanna, CLF Buddy.

Class 4 - 60cm Pairs Relay

1) Helen Parks & Anna Jackson, Junior & Joey.

Class 5 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1) Emma Baird, Sprite; 2) Melanie Talbot, Calypso; 3) Sharon Madine, Lear Lady; 4) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 5) Anna Jackson, Joey; 6) Maisie Anderson, Storm.

Class 7 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1) Zac Hanna, Tigger; 2) Zara Reid, Kingsman Dave; 3) Sarah Sloan, Beanie.

Class 8 - 90cm