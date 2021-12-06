‘Winter on the Farm’ to be broadcast live on TV this week

Winter on the Farm will be broadcast live from Cannon Hall Farm this evening at 8pm.

There will be a new episode each night, Monday to Thursday.

The team at Cannon Hall shared a reminder on Facebook today: “We’re coming back to your telly screens tonight with the first instalment of our brand new live show - and we are thrilled to be able to reveal one of our most gorgeous new arrivals,” they said.

Winter on the Farm will be broadcast live on Channel 5.

“This little wonky-legged donkey has been one of our best kept secrets - so make sure you tune in to Channel 5 to hear all about his story.”

Farmers Rob and Dave will be joined by Jules Hudson and Helen Skelton, as well as Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, on their farm throughout the week.

Cannon Hall Farm is a large, family-run farm attraction, located in the Pennine foothills, south Yorkshire.