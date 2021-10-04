Winter programme: Q&A session with representatives from the AERA committee

UFU office bearers alongside members of the AERA committee at the Balmoral Show.

The meeting will be hosted by the UFU on Zoom and will feature a live question and answer session with the Northern Ireland (NI) Assembly Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) committee representatives.

Chair of the committee Declan McAleer MLA, will open the evening by introducing members to the recent work of the committee. There will be an open question and answer session allowing members to ask the representatives questions covering a wide range of farming issues.

The evening will be chaired by David Wright, NI editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

AERA representatives will include:

Declan McAleer, MLA – Sinn Fein

John Blair, MLA – Alliance

William Irwin, MLA – DUP

Rosemary Barton, MLA – UUP

Clare Bailey, MLA – Green Party

Patsy McGlone, MLA – SDLP