Winter programme: Q&A session with representatives from the AERA committee
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) will be holding their first virtual winter programme webinar on Wednesday, 6 October, 8pm.
The meeting will be hosted by the UFU on Zoom and will feature a live question and answer session with the Northern Ireland (NI) Assembly Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) committee representatives.
Chair of the committee Declan McAleer MLA, will open the evening by introducing members to the recent work of the committee. There will be an open question and answer session allowing members to ask the representatives questions covering a wide range of farming issues.
The evening will be chaired by David Wright, NI editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.
AERA representatives will include:
Declan McAleer, MLA – Sinn Fein
John Blair, MLA – Alliance
William Irwin, MLA – DUP
Rosemary Barton, MLA – UUP
Clare Bailey, MLA – Green Party
Patsy McGlone, MLA – SDLP
Please note, this is a UFU members only webinar. For more information and to register, visit www.ufuni.org (events tab) or contact UFU headquarters 02890 370222.