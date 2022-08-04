Woman set upon and assaulted by three men in Portrush

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Sometime between midnight and 1am, a woman was set upon and assaulted by three men in the Ballywillin Road area of the town.

“The woman sustained a serious injury during the attack.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who may have dash-cam/CCTV footage, or to anyone who saw a small dark blue van in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 903 of 03/08/22.”

PSNI