Women in agriculture must be supported - Murphy
Speaking after it passed, the party’s rural affairs spokesperson said: “Today’s motion called for the Agriculture Minister to work with others to increase female participation and leadership within industry.
“Women often face barriers that limit their full participation in agriculture, and we must do everything we can to dismantle these.
“Support needs to be provided for women in farm succession and land ownership, and we need to develop funding streams for female-led agricultural businesses.
“Increasing the visibility of women in agriculture and valuing the role that they play is key to unlocking the full potential of our rural economies and ensuring agriculture is sustainable for generations to come.
“I’ll continue to call for improved support and encourage young women to pursue a career in agriculture, building a more diverse and thriving industry.”