Women in agriculture must be supported - Murphy

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Mar 2025, 17:29 BST
Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has welcomed cross-party support for a motion in the Assembly recognising the important contribution women make to agriculture.

Speaking after it passed, the party’s rural affairs spokesperson said: “Today’s motion called for the Agriculture Minister to work with others to increase female participation and leadership within industry.

Most Popular

“Women often face barriers that limit their full participation in agriculture, and we must do everything we can to dismantle these.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Support needs to be provided for women in farm succession and land ownership, and we need to develop funding streams for female-led agricultural businesses.

stock imageplaceholder image
stock image

“Increasing the visibility of women in agriculture and valuing the role that they play is key to unlocking the full potential of our rural economies and ensuring agriculture is sustainable for generations to come.

“I’ll continue to call for improved support and encourage young women to pursue a career in agriculture, building a more diverse and thriving industry.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinAgriculture Minister
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice