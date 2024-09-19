Action Cancer Ambassadors who had their breast cancer detected by the charity’s breast screening service: Pat Simpson, Sharon McCrory, Pamela Brady, Joanne Henderson and Pauline McCauley.

ACTION Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, has unveiled its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign taking place during October.

The campaign is supported by Gordons Chemists and local online car insurance company its4women.

Ambassadors for the charity and partners gathered together at Action Cancer House in Belfast for a special celebration event.

Action Cancer has now recruited a cohort of new Ambassadors for the breast screening service – women who had their breast cancer detected by the charity. These women will be sharing their stories during the month of October to spread awareness of Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among females in Northern Ireland, accounting for 30 per cent of all cancer diagnoses among women. The latest statistics show that 1,490 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 312 die from the disease every year.

Breast screening is for well women who have no signs or symptoms and is the most effective tool for picking up cancers at an early and treatable stage. Action Cancer offers screening to women aged 40-49 and 70+ and encourages women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS.

Screening takes place at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. This free service is not available anywhere else in the UK or Ireland.

The charity detects six cancers for every 1,000 screenings, with the majority of women receiving reassurance.

Donna McKernan, Advanced Practice Radiographer at Action Cancer, said: “Our clinic is unique in that it is the only one in the UK and Ireland to use Tomosynthesis (3D) breast imaging during the screening process. This technology has the ability to detect very small cancers that are often invisible because they are hidden in the breast tissue. “The goal of our hard-working X-ray team is to always make sure that every client gets the best possible care. The staff at Action Cancer are both experienced and caring, driven by the belief that they are genuinely making a difference.

“We offer a straightforward online/phone booking process and a comfortable screening space for clients to visit. Evening and weekend appointments are also on offer.

“Meeting the women who have overcome breast cancer and are here to celebrate with us today has been a tremendous experience for the team and me. We are also happy to show these women around our Therapeutic Suite and the services available to aid in their mental and physical rehabilitation, both locally in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland. “We have now opened up breast screening appointments in October for ladies to book. Early detection saves lives, book your mammogram today.”

Fiona McQuillan, Pharmacist at Gordons Chemists, said: “Being here today to honour these incredible women whose lives were saved by Action Cancer's breast screening programme is truly remarkable. “Gordons Chemists is honoured to be associated with Action Cancer, and we will be celebrating our nineteenth year of corporate support in 2024. “Our 55 stores in Northern Ireland will turn pink throughout October in an effort to raise funds and promote the important message that early detection of breast cancer saves lives.

“We sincerely appreciate the support that our staff and customers have shown for this wonderful cause. Visit your local Gordons store to purchase a breast cancer bag for life.”

Action Cancer is calling on members of the public to back its ‘Breast Friends’ fundraising campaign, empowered by local online car insurance company its4women.

The campaign, which was setup in 2019, calls upon friends, family and loved ones to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s breast screening service through social events.

Kerry Beckett, Marketing Manager at its4women, added: “Since October 2019, its4women has been matching all the money raised by the public for the Breast Friends campaign, up to £180,000 until 2025. Seeing how our support has made a real difference in saving lives, we decided to extend our partnership with Action Cancer.

“I am delighted to announce that to date the Breast Friends campaign has raised over £260,294, enabling 2,294 local ladies to avail of a potentially life-saving breast screening appointment.

“I urge the general public to join the campaign by getting together with friends and organising a fundraiser such as a girls’ night in, quiz night or coffee morning. Whatever you choose to do, its4women will match whatever you raise, meaning your support will go twice as far. With your support we can provide many more breast screening appointments and save more lives.”

Breast screening appointments are now available with Action Cancer. Women aged 40-49 and 70+ can book an appointment online at www.actioncancer.org or by calling 028 9080 3344.

Keep an eye on Action Cancer’s website for upcoming Big Bus visits. Anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis can also visit the website for information on the free therapeutic supports available throughout Northern Ireland.

If anyone is interested in organising a Breast Friends Fundraiser this October, please contact [email protected]

For information on how to support via your local Gordons Chemist, please contact Lucy McCusker on [email protected]