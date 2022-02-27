Woodland Trust explains the carbon benefits of trees on the farm

After having to resort to a ‘Zoom’ meeting last year, because of COVID-19, members welcomed the return to a more normal situation.

The Woodland Trust’s Senior Outreach Manager, Gregor Fulton accompanied by Outreach Advisor Jo Boylan, informed members of the benefits of incorporating trees into the farm environment. Case studies demonstrating the practical benefits in the Glens of Antrim were detailed, along with the various current planting grants.

With Carbon currently being the ‘only show in town’, Carbon credits, both their monetary value and offsetting value were discussed during an interesting informed question and answer session.

Back left to right: Committee members Harry Sinclair, Hilary Deery, Ian Buchanan, Fergal Donaghy, Stuart Elliott, William Henderson, Noel Cochrane, Dermot McCullagh, Front row, Terence McLaughlin, guest speakers Jo Boylan, Gregor Fulton both Woodland Trust and Emma Semple Secretary.

Thanks were conveyed to joint sponsors for the evening, John Thompson and Sons Ltd for providing the outstanding supper and LW Surphlis & Son for the generous membership attendance draw.