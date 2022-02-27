Woodland Trust explains the carbon benefits of trees on the farm
Sperrin Producers Co-op held their 31st AGM at Dungiven on Tuesday evening past, when another successful years trading was recorded.
After having to resort to a ‘Zoom’ meeting last year, because of COVID-19, members welcomed the return to a more normal situation.
The Woodland Trust’s Senior Outreach Manager, Gregor Fulton accompanied by Outreach Advisor Jo Boylan, informed members of the benefits of incorporating trees into the farm environment. Case studies demonstrating the practical benefits in the Glens of Antrim were detailed, along with the various current planting grants.
With Carbon currently being the ‘only show in town’, Carbon credits, both their monetary value and offsetting value were discussed during an interesting informed question and answer session.
Thanks were conveyed to joint sponsors for the evening, John Thompson and Sons Ltd for providing the outstanding supper and LW Surphlis & Son for the generous membership attendance draw.