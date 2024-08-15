Work starts on the new Lidl Northern Ireland store at Riverside Retail Park, Coleraine - the largest in the Province.

BUILDING work is now under way to create a brand new ‘Concept’ Lidl NI store in Coleraine as part of the supermarket retailer’s multimillion-pound plans to transform its retail estate across Northern Ireland.

At least 18 new jobs will be created in Coleraine, bringing the total team employed to 40. Around 200 jobs are also being created as part of the project, including in design, construction, landscaping and other services.

The new store will be relocated from its existing position within the Riverside Retail Park, where it has been trading since 2005, to a larger site within the complex.

Boasting a mammoth site of 2,475 square metres, including a 1,752 square metre sales floor, the new store will officially become the region’s largest Lidl Northern Ireland store when it opens in spring next year.

Lidl NI, the region’s fastest-growing supermarket retailer, received planning approval from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the project last year. Following its modern ‘Concept’ design and sustainability standards, the new store will feature wider aisles and industry-leading energy efficiency systems.

Enhanced parking for 152 vehicles as well as two electric vehicle charging points will be included in the build, reflecting Lidl Northern Ireland’s commitment to sustainability and an enhanced customer shopping experience.

The Coleraine store is the latest investment by Lidl Northern Ireland in the northwest, complementing new store opening in recent years in Strabane, Ballymoney and Limavady.

Welcoming the major retail investment, Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “This is a welcome announcement for Coleraine and indeed the borough, including the confirmation of new jobs and investment for the area.

"Lidl NI investment and growing presence in the locality and region is fantastic news for both shoppers and the wider community in Coleraine. I am keen to see the progress of this new store and look forward to its opening in due course.”

Earlier this year, Lidl Northern Ireland marked its 25th anniversary in the region and announced it pumped a record £360m into the local economy last year and supported almost 6,900 jobs, including 1,300 direct employees.

The retailer also pledged an additional £150 million for new store expansion as part of a commitment to grow its network to 50 stores by the end of the decade.

Ivan Ryan, Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Managing Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new store in Coleraine which marks another step forward in advancing our plans to bring our successful ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ proposition to even more shoppers, to enhance the shopping experience and create new jobs and local investment.

“Our mission is to ensure we provide best value and choice, and the creation of this bright, new modern ‘Concept’ store will reflect our growth ambitions in the local area and right across the region.”

Established in 1999, when it opened its first store in Cookstown, Lidl Northern Ireland currently holds a 9.2 per cent market share in the region and has seen the strongest growth amongst all retailers, up 22.9 per cent year-on-year, according to retail information analysts Kantar.