Workers must be given clarity and support over recent banking closures - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has described the announcement by Santander to close seven local bank branches as “deeply disappointing” and has called on them to engage with unions to protect jobs.

The party’s spokesperson for public finances said: “The closure of seven branches by Santander in the north is deeply disappointing and comes at a time when we have seen other banks also deciding to step away from providing banking services in many of our high streets.

“My thoughts are particularly with the workers affected by this announcement and their families. I would encourage Santander to engage with the Financial Services Union to minimise job losses and seek alternative roles for affected employees.

“The removal of these services will also come as a blow to the communities who depend on their local bank branch, including businesses, community organisations and older people.”

Ms Dolan continued: “Sinn Féin has requested a meeting with Santander to press them on the need to maximise the customer services they offer following the closure of these branches.

“This announcement unfortunately appears to be following a growing trend by banks in recent years, which is why the Assembly’s Finance Committee is currently conducting an inquiry into the banking and financial services that are provided here.

“It is important that, while examining the impact the services being provided are having on local communities and businesses, consideration is given to what type of interventions could be made to support them and the wider economy,” she concluded.