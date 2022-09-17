Working at Height – Know the dangers

The most common cases of falls are ladders and through fragile surfaces, however, working on scaffolding, platforms on fork-lift trucks, over tanks and pits, and on top of vehicles or trailers are equally as dangerous.

The law covers all work activities where people could fall and injure themselves, including those within agricultural settings.

The Work at Height Regulations (NI) 2005 state that it is essential for employers, the self-employed, and any person that controls the work of others to be fully up-to-date with the legislation and appropriate guidance.

Working at height is one of the biggest causes of major injuries and fatalities in the farming industry

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fall from height incidents can be prevented by recognising potential hazards and subsequently preparing and implementing a safe system of work; also making sure the workforce is trained and supervised.

As an affiliate member of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP), Lantra is keen to reinforce the farm safety campaign, ‘Stop and Think SAFE’, encouraging the industry to consider the risks associated with working at height, particularly the need to plan the job – can you do the work safely, do you have the right equipment?

If not, don’t take the risk, as the results could be devastating.

To ensure those working in such situations are aware of the risks they may encounter, and have adequate knowledge to deal with such situations, Lantra offers a range of health and safety courses, including the Lantra Awards Health and Safety: Working at Height course.

Combining both practical and theoretical work, this course will ensure people gain knowledge and understanding of health and safety when working at height, including the safe use of ladders, an introduction to mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), an introduction to scaffolding, heights and electricity and the need for appropriate PPE.