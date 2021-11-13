Working at height – Know the dangers involved

The most common cases of falls are ladders and through fragile surfaces, however, working on scaffolding, platforms on fork-lift trucks, over tanks and pits, and on top of vehicles or trailers are equally as dangerous.

The law covers all work activities where people could fall and injure themselves, including those within agricultural settings.

The Work at Height Regulations (NI) 2005 state that it is essential for employers, the self-employed, and any person that controls the work of others (for example facilities managers or building owners who may contract others to work at height) to be fully up-to-date with the legislation and appropriate guidance.

Fall from height incidents can be prevented by recognising potential hazards and subsequently preparing and implementing a safe system of work and making sure the workforce is trained and supervised.

To ensure those working in such situations are aware of the risks they may encounter, and have adequate knowledge to deal with such situations, Lantra offers a range of health and safety courses, including the Lantra Awards Health and Safety: Working at Height course. Combining both practical and theoretical work, this course will ensure Learners develop the required knowledge and understanding of health and safety when working at height, including the safe use of ladders, an introduction to mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), an introduction to scaffolding, heights and electricity and the need for appropriate PPE.

To find a Lantra Awards Training Provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk, or contact the Northern Ireland office on [email protected] or 07867 908 171.