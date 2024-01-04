Working Hunter League Final at Ardnacashel

What a day competitoirs had at the final of the Ardnacashel winter working hunter league.

Organisers had a busy day with additional on-the-day entries and the atmosphere was mighty! Big thanks goes to the Judge Nicola Martin for attending the final and giving the competitors some lovely feedback.

This League was sponsored by none other than Topspec, a feed brand like no other - with reputable experts at the forefront (Shirley Jones).

This league was also sponsored by local body care business - Bee Haven! A friendly and quality business with lots of lovely gifts/skin care products and much more! Be sure to call in for a look around.

Emma Jackson with Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui

Last but not least a big thanks to the faithful photographers that show up week in, week out to provide high quality pictures to the competitors! Rain, hail or snow - they are there standing in the arena! Black Horse Photography NI - a quick, hassle free purchase is guaranteed.

Results

60cm: 1st Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui

League Winner - Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui

Karina McVeigh, Emma Jackson and Bree Rutledge

Small Breeds: 1st Karen McCandless and Peaches

League Winner - Karen McCandless and Peaches

70cm: 1st Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui; 2nd Holly Carville and Roxy

1st Karen McCandless and Peaches

Kerry McGrady and Fonzie

2nd Cara Norman and Jackson

League Winner - Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui: 2nd - Holly Carville and Roxy; 3rd - Bree Rutledge and Jewel

Pony - Alex Hemsley and Vinnie ️

80cm: 1st Jane Richardson and Bright Like A Diamond; 2nd Karina McVeigh and Cococabana; 3rd Holly Carville and Roxy

Emma Jackson with Holly Carville and Roxy

1st Cara Norman and Jackson

2nd Julie Donaghy Simpson and Ballylisk Midnight Lad

3rd Alex Hemsley and Vinnie

League Winner - Karina McVeigh and Cococabana: 2nd - Holly Carville and Roxy

Small Hunter: 1st Josh Russell and Ted; 2nd Karina McVeigh and Cococabana; 3rd Lexi Wallace and Molly Mae

League Winner - Karina McVeigh and Cococabana

Emma Jackson and Champ with owner Rhonda Rice

Large Breed: 1st Emma Jackson and Champ; 2nd Lucy Donnan and Sonic Superstar; 3rd Julie Donaghy Simpson and Ballylisk Midnight Lad

League Winner - Emma Jackson and Champ

90cm: 1st Amanda Telford and Hero

1st Lucy Donnan and Sonic Superstar

2nd Kerry McGrady and Fonzie

League Winner - Kerry McGrady and Fonzie

1m: 1st Emma Jackson and Tommy; 2nd Emma Jackson and Champ; 3rd Amber McKeown and Russell

1st Kerry McGrady and Fonzie

League Winner - Emma Jackson and Tommy: 2nd Emma Jackson and Champ

1.10: 1st Emma Jackson and Tommy