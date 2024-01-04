Working Hunter League Final at Ardnacashel
Organisers had a busy day with additional on-the-day entries and the atmosphere was mighty! Big thanks goes to the Judge Nicola Martin for attending the final and giving the competitors some lovely feedback.
This League was sponsored by none other than Topspec, a feed brand like no other - with reputable experts at the forefront (Shirley Jones).
This league was also sponsored by local body care business - Bee Haven! A friendly and quality business with lots of lovely gifts/skin care products and much more! Be sure to call in for a look around.
Last but not least a big thanks to the faithful photographers that show up week in, week out to provide high quality pictures to the competitors! Rain, hail or snow - they are there standing in the arena! Black Horse Photography NI - a quick, hassle free purchase is guaranteed.
Results
60cm: 1st Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui
League Winner - Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui
Small Breeds: 1st Karen McCandless and Peaches
League Winner - Karen McCandless and Peaches
70cm: 1st Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui; 2nd Holly Carville and Roxy
1st Karen McCandless and Peaches
2nd Cara Norman and Jackson
League Winner - Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui: 2nd - Holly Carville and Roxy; 3rd - Bree Rutledge and Jewel
Pony - Alex Hemsley and Vinnie ️
80cm: 1st Jane Richardson and Bright Like A Diamond; 2nd Karina McVeigh and Cococabana; 3rd Holly Carville and Roxy
1st Cara Norman and Jackson
2nd Julie Donaghy Simpson and Ballylisk Midnight Lad
3rd Alex Hemsley and Vinnie
League Winner - Karina McVeigh and Cococabana: 2nd - Holly Carville and Roxy
Small Hunter: 1st Josh Russell and Ted; 2nd Karina McVeigh and Cococabana; 3rd Lexi Wallace and Molly Mae
League Winner - Karina McVeigh and Cococabana
Large Breed: 1st Emma Jackson and Champ; 2nd Lucy Donnan and Sonic Superstar; 3rd Julie Donaghy Simpson and Ballylisk Midnight Lad
League Winner - Emma Jackson and Champ
90cm: 1st Amanda Telford and Hero
1st Lucy Donnan and Sonic Superstar
2nd Kerry McGrady and Fonzie
League Winner - Kerry McGrady and Fonzie
1m: 1st Emma Jackson and Tommy; 2nd Emma Jackson and Champ; 3rd Amber McKeown and Russell
1st Kerry McGrady and Fonzie
League Winner - Emma Jackson and Tommy: 2nd Emma Jackson and Champ
1.10: 1st Emma Jackson and Tommy
League Winner - Emma Jackson and Tommy