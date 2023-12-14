News you can trust since 1963
Working hunter show held at Connell Hill

CONNELL Hill held their second working hunter show for ponies and horses last weekend.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:29 GMT
Results

Horses70cm:1st Ian McCluggage, Diamond Jazz;2nd Jackie Surgenor, Angus;3rd Ian McCluggage, Pickle;4th Aaliyah Rocks, Paddy;5th Anna McCaig, Painted by Magic.Four-Year-Old:1st Ian McCluggage, Pickle.80cm:1st Ian McCluggage, Diamond Jazz;2nd Erin Dunseath, Diamondaire Brilliant Cut;3rd Jill Crawford, Lola;4th Dawn Stephens, Fred;5th Rhonda Kelly, Roseville Sunset;6th Aine Cassley, Real Steel.Small Hunter:1st Jill Crawford, Lola;2nd Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Liadan Gal;3rd Myah McLean, Billy.90cm:1st Aine Clancy, Bowe’s Elevator;2nd Rhonda Kelly, Roseville Sunset;3rd Erin Dunseath, Diamondaire Brilliant Cut;4th Lisa Talbot Mitchell, Liadan Gal;5th Aliyah Rocks, Paddy.1m:1st Aine Clancy, Bowe’s Elevator.Champion:Aine Clancy, Bowe’s Elevator.Reserve Champion:Ian McCluggage, Dark Diamond Jazz.PoniesCross-poles:1st Jodie McKay, Moelview Orlando;2nd Caoimhe McGuckin, Roxy.50cm:1st Jodie McKay, Moelview Orlando60cm:1st Mia McKay, Twyford Courvoisier;2nd Zoe Spence, Painted by magic.70cm:1st Elle Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe;2nd Lucy Donaghy, Lila.80cm:1st Elle Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe;2nd Lacy McLaughlin, CS Galileo;3rd Lucy Donaghy, Lila.90cm:1st Lacy McLaughlin, CS GalileoChampion:

Jodie McKay, Moelview OrlandoReserve Champion:

Mia McKay, Twyford Courvoisier.

