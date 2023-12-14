CONNELL Hill held their second working hunter show for ponies and horses last weekend.

Working hunter show held at Connell Hill
Results
Horses70cm:1st Ian McCluggage, Diamond Jazz;2nd Jackie Surgenor, Angus;3rd Ian McCluggage, Pickle;4th Aaliyah Rocks, Paddy;5th Anna McCaig, Painted by Magic.Four-Year-Old:1st Ian McCluggage, Pickle.80cm:1st Ian McCluggage, Diamond Jazz;2nd Erin Dunseath, Diamondaire Brilliant Cut;3rd Jill Crawford, Lola;4th Dawn Stephens, Fred;5th Rhonda Kelly, Roseville Sunset;6th Aine Cassley, Real Steel.Small Hunter:1st Jill Crawford, Lola;2nd Lisa Mitchell Talbot, Liadan Gal;3rd Myah McLean, Billy.90cm:1st Aine Clancy, Bowe’s Elevator;2nd Rhonda Kelly, Roseville Sunset;3rd Erin Dunseath, Diamondaire Brilliant Cut;4th Lisa Talbot Mitchell, Liadan Gal;5th Aliyah Rocks, Paddy.1m:1st Aine Clancy, Bowe’s Elevator.Champion:Aine Clancy, Bowe’s Elevator.Reserve Champion:Ian McCluggage, Dark Diamond Jazz.PoniesCross-poles:1st Jodie McKay, Moelview Orlando;2nd Caoimhe McGuckin, Roxy.50cm:1st Jodie McKay, Moelview Orlando60cm:1st Mia McKay, Twyford Courvoisier;2nd Zoe Spence, Painted by magic.70cm:1st Elle Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe;2nd Lucy Donaghy, Lila.80cm:1st Elle Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe;2nd Lacy McLaughlin, CS Galileo;3rd Lucy Donaghy, Lila.90cm:1st Lacy McLaughlin, CS GalileoChampion:
Jodie McKay, Moelview OrlandoReserve Champion:
Mia McKay, Twyford Courvoisier.