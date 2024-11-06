World-renowned Co Down vet Professor Simon Doherty awarded prestigious title

Professor Simon Doherty, Senior Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, has been awarded an Honorary Professor of Practice for his remarkable dedication to his field.

Having won the Queen’s University Teaching Award in Sustainable Food Systems earlier this year, this additional well-deserved honorary recognition from the university reflects Simon’s extraordinary contributions to Queen’s and the profound impact he has had on the lives and futures of countless students.

Professor Doherty, who works at the School of Biological Sciences and Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s has received numerous notable awards throughout his respected career.

Most recently, Simon won World Vet of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Global Veterinary Awards in Cape Town.

In addition, the Co Down native was also named the winner of the ‘One Health’ category at the ceremony.

A vet and academic, Simon began his veterinary career in progressive farm animal and equine practice. He was later appointed the Animal Health and Aquaculture Sector Specialist for the UK Government’s Department for International Trade.

He is a past president of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and was the founding chair of the UK One Health Coordination Group, later chairing the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) Food Safety and Sustainability Working Group.

For the last fifteen years, Professor Doherty has also been working with the international NGO, Ripple Effect (formerly Send a Cow) which is involved in sustainable development in six sub-Saharan countries – Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Zambia bringing his expertise in livestock health and welfare, and One Health, to the organisation.

Professor Simon Doherty said: “It is a great honour to have been appointed as an Honorary Professor of Practice at Queen’s. I have enjoyed a sense of real pride as we’ve strengthened our national and international standing in recent years, and been positioned as the best in the UK for teaching Agriculture & Forestry, and Food Science, (Good University Guide 2025) and best in the UK for research in the fields of Agriculture, Food & Veterinary Sciences (REF 2021). To be recognised through my professorship in this way by my colleagues in the School and Institute, endorsed by the senior management of the University, is truly wonderful.”

Commenting on the honourable recognition, Professor Ian Bruce, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at Queen’s said: “Through Simon’s wisdom, compassion, and commitment, he has not only mentored aspiring veterinarians but also ignited in them a passion for learning and service, inspiring generations of world-leading professionals. Simon is also a thought leader and strong advocate for the One Health agenda locally and globally which forms a central focus for the Medicine, Health and Life Sciences Faculty and the University.

“The entire University community stands in admiration of Simon and is thrilled to have the opportunity to present him with the title of Honorary Professor of Practice.”

Director of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen's, Professor Nigel Scollan added: “Simon’s teaching, research, and steadfast support have left an indelible mark that will continue to benefit our students and colleagues for years to come.

“Receiving the prestigious World Veterinary Association’s World Veterinarian of the Year award is only a small testament to his excellence and devotion. It is an honour for us to celebrate Simon’s contribution in this way and to express how deeply we value him, his teaching, and his unwavering dedication to advancing the profession of veterinary medicine.”