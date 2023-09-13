Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history today (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland.
Running until Saturday (16th September), over 30,000 spectators are expected to turn out to watch 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions.
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th September 2023 - Who let the sheepdogs out? Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history tomorrow (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland. Running until Saturday (16th September), over 30,000 spectators are expected to turn out to watch 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions.
Haley Fogt from Ohio with Mattie Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Haley Fogt from Ohio with Mattie. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye) Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th September 2023 - Who let the sheepdogs out? Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history tomorrow (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland. Running until Saturday (16th September), over 30,000 spectators are expected to turn out to watch 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions.
General view of the opening ceremony at Gill Hall Estate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
General view of the opening ceremony at Gill Hall Estate. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye) Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th September 2023 - Who let the sheepdogs out? Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history tomorrow (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland. Running until Saturday (16th September), over 30,000 spectators are expected to turn out to watch 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions.
Linn Kristin Flaten from Norway with some of her team’s competition dogs. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Linn Kristin Flaten from Norway with some of her team’s competition dogs. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye) Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th September 2023 - Who let the sheepdogs out? Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history tomorrow (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland. Running until Saturday (16th September), over 30,000 spectators are expected to turn out to watch 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions.
Linn Kristin Flaten from Norway with some of her team’s competition dogs. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Linn Kristin Flaten from Norway with some of her team’s competition dogs. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye) Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye