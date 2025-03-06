World Superbike Champions headline Joey Dunlop celebration in Ballymoney

Joey Dunlop's motorcycling achievements will be remembered at a special event in Ballymoney.

THE achievements of motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop will be remembered at a special event in Ballymoney on Saturday, May 24th 2025.

The JOEY 25 celebration will be held in his hometown, a quarter of a century since his passing, and will be hosted by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Multiple World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea will headline a star-studded line up of 25 riders who will be in attendance to celebrate the life of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors.

A host of British Superbike riders, Joey’s former teammates, rivals and friends, will ride 25 of his original bikes in a closed road event around the town centre.

The event is being held in conjunction with Joey’s family, who are pleased his life will be remembered 25 years since he died, aged 48, in a racing accident in Estonia.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to remember Joey than an event in his hometown,” said Joey’s wife Linda.

“This will be the biggest collection of Joey’s bikes that has ever been brought together, and to have so many of his friends and famous riders take part in this event is very special.

“This landmark anniversary of Joey’s passing is a really tough time for the family, and we would like to thank the local council for staging this event, which we hope thousands of people can enjoy.”

Jonathan Rea will ride a famous Joey Dunlop bike at the event.

“I am honoured to be on board one of Joey Dunlop’s machines at this celebration event in his home town,” said the six-time World Superbike Champion.

“What a thrill to be able to ride his Isle of Man winning Yamaha TZ750 around the streets of Ballymoney.

“Joey was a hero of mine growing up and he inspired so many riders from this country, including me, to achieve our dreams.”

The Joey 25 event will take place two weeks after the North West 200 in what is a busy time for the borough.

“We look forward to welcoming what is sure to be thousands of motorbike fans to this special Joey 25 event in May,” said Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, the youngest mayor in the history of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“I am thrilled that the council has agreed to host an event in celebration of the achievements of the icon that was Joey Dunlop.

“Joey was a local hero and an incredible ambassador not just for Ballymoney, but for fans across our council area and indeed the world. It is fitting that we celebrate his legacy.”

As part of the celebration there will be a Joey 25 exhibition of his memorabilia running from April in the museum, and another parade of race bikes at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland in August. The full line up of riders for May 24 event will be announced soon.