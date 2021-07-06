Worldwide sales at Ballymena Livestock Market June machinery sale

Tractor

The auction held last weekend saw over 1,650 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 75% with sales to the UK, ROI and further afield.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £10,000 for a 1994 Ford 7740 tractor, outside items selling to £5,700 for a Thompson TD16 dump trailer and inside items selling to £460 for a filling jet for a slurry store.

Leading prices as follows:

Digger

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £10,000 for a 1994 Ford 7740 tractor, £8,400 for a Hitachi Digger EX60-1, £7,400 for a Nissan F241 ISDSR tipper 2488cc, £6,500 for a Massey Ferguson 698 + Bamford hedge cutter, £5,900 for a 2009 Toyota Hilux jeep, £5,700 for a Thompson TD16 dump trailer, £4,400 for a Fraser silage trailer and £4,000 for a Abbey 1300gln slurry tanker.

Inside Machinery: £460 for a filling jet for a slurry store, £340 for an anvil, £310 for a Honda power washer 6.5hp lance & hoses complete, £300 for a bale chopper, £300 for a pallet of Volvo FL10 engine parts, £290 for a Honda 21&39; power drive lawnmower, £250 for a generator single &3 phase, £250 for a portable milking machine, £250 for Sis trio roto rakes and £250 for a pickup hitch for a MF135.

The next machinery sale will take place Friday 30th July with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 19th July with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 29th July.