Would you like the chance to win this heifer and support the work of Air Ambulance NI?
There are just four days left to enter the draw and be in with a chance of winning Hope the heifer - with proceeds going to Air Ambulance NI!
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 3:55 pm
So far, there have been 3,443 tickets sold, with those behind the fundraiser making a final push for entrants to the competition ahead of this weekend’s draw.
Hope has been sourced by Jalex Livestock and is a roan coloured Limousin X heifer, weighing around 570kg.
Hope has been kindly sponsored by HVS Liquid Gold (Paul Elwood) and Jalex Livestock.
You can enter online at www.culchiecomps.com for £10, or six entries for £50 using the code ‘HOPE’.
Please note, anyone entering the competition to win the heifer must have access to a herd number.