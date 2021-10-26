Would you like the chance to win this heifer and support the work of Air Ambulance NI?

You can enter the competition to win Hope the heifer, with proceeds going to Air Ambulance NI at www.culchiecomps.com. Photo: www.culchiecomps.com

So far, there have been 3,443 tickets sold, with those behind the fundraiser making a final push for entrants to the competition ahead of this weekend’s draw.

Hope has been sourced by Jalex Livestock and is a roan coloured Limousin X heifer, weighing around 570kg.

Hope has been kindly sponsored by HVS Liquid Gold (Paul Elwood) and Jalex Livestock.

There are just four days left to enter to be in with a chance of winning Hope. Photo: www.culchiecomps.com

You can enter online at www.culchiecomps.com for £10, or six entries for £50 using the code ‘HOPE’.