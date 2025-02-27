Writing on the wall for great food and service

Taste of Ulster plaque signposting quality food and a commitment to local sourcing.

EVER noticed a colourful and hexagonal shape outside hotels, restaurants or other eateries across Northern Ireland and wondered what it is all about?

Hospitality establishments here are busy hanging the distinctive Taste of Ulster plaques that signal a commitment to providing quality food and drink from the best locally sourced products and ingredients.

Issued annually as a recognition of commitment to these important requirements, the coveted plaques – reflecting the UNESCO Giant’s Causeway in County Antrim – follow exacting inspections by experts from Food NI, the local food and drink promotion and marketing body that runs the badge of local quality and outstanding taste scheme.

Michele Shirlow, boss of the independent food and drink body since its formation a decade ago, explains: “The inspections are carried out on a mystery visitor basis to individual establishments here.

“The inspectors conduct a rigorous review of how much local produce is used; what is in place towards sustainability; the knowledge of staff about the menu; and then quality and taste check three courses of food in each establishment.

“A detailed feedback report is then created and if a score of 80 per cent is achieved, a Taste of Ulster plaque is awarded. This repeats each year, hence some eateries have a few years of plaques showcased on a wall usually outside the business,” adds Michele.

Plaque winners enjoy other benefits, including features on Food NI’s social media channels, and in the richly illustrated annual handbook in all airports, visitor centres and other public places.

They also take part in ‘live’ cooking demos at events such as the renowned Balmoral Show, one of the biggest agri-food shows in Europe that features a vast Food NI Food Pavilion, one of the show’s highlights. The pavilion usually features upwards of 100 smaller and artisan food companies and attracts more than 100,000 visitors.