The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is deeply concerned about the changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) introduced in the budget.

It says this is a direct threat to the sustainability of family farms and the livelihoods of over 24,000 farming families across Northern Ireland.

This change impacts not only farm businesses but also the generations who will inherit and care for the land.

The UFU is calling on all farmers, landowners, and supporters of the farming community to unite and make their voices heard.

The rally will be held on Monday night.

The UFU is urging the farming community and wider NI agri-industry to complete the UFU petition to overturn this “family farm tax” and demand fair policies that respect the unique challenges of our industry. Make your voice heard, sign the petition: www.surveymonkey.com/r/UFUpetition

The ‘Overturn the family farm tax’ rally will be held on Monday, November 18, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, commencing at 7.30pm.

The rally is in response to changes in the Budget to change Agricultural Property Relief, which threatens the future of family farms in Northern Ireland.

UFU president William Irvine will deliver a short speech to attendees followed by members of the UFU next generation forum.

The rally will be attended by key policymakers, who will hear directly from the farming community about the serious implications of these changes. Speakers include DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, Carla Lockhart MP, Jim Allister MP, Claire Sugden MLA, Patsy McGlone MLA, Declan McAleer MLA and Robbie Butler MLA.

High-profile political representatives, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will also be in attendance.

The UFU ask attendees to enter via Gate 1 at the Eikon Centre where Eikon staff will direct you to the designated car parking areas. Disabled parking will be available for blue badge holders, however, spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

The UFU ask where possible people arrive early and expect queues into and leaving the car park.

The venue is split with one half seated and the remaining space is standing.

Due to the limited number of seats available we ask that attendees be conscientious of everyone in attendance. Priority will be given to blue badge holders.

Catering will be available both inside and outside the venue at the Eikon Centre. The cafe will be open for attendees to purchase hot and cold drinks, and buns. There will be limited options and attendees should expect queues.

The UFU encourages you to share how these APR changes impact your family and the farming community.

Let your story and commitment to farming be known.

Encourage friends, family, and supporters to join the cause.

The more voices brought together, the harder it will be for the government to ignore the demands.

After signing the UFU petition, add your name to the NFU’s UK wide “Family Farm Tax Must Be Overturned” petition.

The petition can be assessed at www.campaigns.nfuonline.com

For more on UFU’s initiatives, visit the news tab on www.ufuni.org or follow on social media: Facebook UlsterFarmersUnion, Instagram ulster_farmers_union, X @UFUHQ, YouTube @UlsterFarmersUnion

To maximise the petition and rally’s coverage, impact and reach, the UFU ask that you post content on your social media channels. Tag our social media handles (listed above).

The UFU encourages all attendees to be respectful when posting.

The hashtag for the event is #UFUoverturnfamilyfarmtax

If you have questions, contact UFU HQ at 02890 370 222.

The UFU is fully committed to tirelessly working for a sustainable future in Northern Ireland agriculture.