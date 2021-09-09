Yara expands its organic fertiliser offering
Yara has announced the acquisition of Ecolan Oy, a Finnish producer of recycled fertilisers. This is Yara’s first acquisition in the organic fertiliser segment and reflects their commitment to playing a bigger role in organic farming and contributing to the circular economy.
Yara works closely with partners throughout the food value chain to make food production more efficient and sustainable, leveraging crop nutrition solutions and digital tools to help improve nutrient management practices and land use efficiency for all farming methods, including organic farming.
“By expanding our offerings into the growing organic farming segment in Europe, we can help improve nutrient use efficiency in this segment by capitalising on our deep crop nutrition knowledge,” says Mónica Andrés, Executive Vice President for Yara Europe.
“Our core competence lies in managing nutrients in the most sustainable and efficient way, whether this is for organic farming or conventional farming. We want to be the leading partner for all farmers, regardless of which farming system they use.”
Ecolan utilises industrial side streams to produce high-quality fertilisers for agriculture and forestry.
“Ecolan is a Finnish front-runner in the circular economy,” says Timo Räsänen, Director for Specialty Products for the Nordic and Baltic countries at Yara. “We have had excellent cooperation during the past few years. Now, we can combine Yara’s and Ecolan’s knowledge and expertise to develop recycled fertilisers even further. With this acquisition, we will be able to also offer organic fertilisers to markets outside Finland.”