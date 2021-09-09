Yara expands its organic fertiliser offering

Yara works closely with partners throughout the food value chain to make food production more efficient and sustainable, leveraging crop nutrition solutions and digital tools to help improve nutrient management practices and land use efficiency for all farming methods, including organic farming.

“By expanding our offerings into the growing organic farming segment in Europe, we can help improve nutrient use efficiency in this segment by capitalising on our deep crop nutrition knowledge,” says Mónica Andrés, Executive Vice President for Yara Europe.

“Our core competence lies in managing nutrients in the most sustainable and efficient way, whether this is for organic farming or conventional farming. We want to be the leading partner for all farmers, regardless of which farming system they use.”

Ecolan utilises industrial side streams to produce high-quality fertilisers for agriculture and forestry.