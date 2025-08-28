Year 11s invited to compete for their own herd in unique agri-skills challenge

One of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive agri-skills competitions is calling on pupils starting Year 11 to step up for the new ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

Teams of two-four individuals have the chance to win an opportunity of a lifetime that includes a rare chance to gain hands-on experience of beef production with their own mini-herd of Angus cross calves and valuable work-life skills.

Organised by the agri-food business ABP in partnership with Certified Irish Angus, teams can represent their school, club or society in the competition.

Following successful participation at a farm-to-fork exhibition this October, four teams will then be shortlisted to enter the finalist’s programme.

As part of the ABP Angus Youth finalist programme, pupils embark on an international study tour with ABP and Certified Irish Angus. Pictured are the outgoing finalists in Brussels earlier this summer

They will be awarded a mini herd of Angus cross calves, valued at approximately £4,000, to rear through to finishing stage.

Guided by a CAFRE adviser, finalists will then sell their finished cattle to ABP and pocket the proceeds from their sale.

The finalist programme runs for a year and is designed to complement GCSE studies with teams working on assignments relating to sustainable beef farming and food production.

The programme equips participants with practical knowledge of food production and strengthens skills required to secure employment in the agri-food sector.

For many, the highlight of the experience is an international study tour at the end of the summer term.

Entries for the 2025 Challenge open on 1 September and close on 3 October. Entry is by way of a short video submission via the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website.

Selected entries will then be invited to an exhibition day at Balmoral Park later in October, where a judging panel will select the finalists.

The overall winning team will also secure a £1,000 cheque for their school or club.

George Mullan, ABP’s managing director in Northern Ireland, said: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge gives young people a practical insight into the agri-food sector while developing the skills that employers value most. It is about preparing the next generation to take their place in an industry that is vital to Northern Ireland’s economy and sustainable future.”

The competition is open to all 14-15-year-olds, regardless of a farming background and participation can also count towards the skills section of the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award.

Current teams in the final are Markethill High School, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen, and Lecale Trinity Grammar School, Downpatrick.

Further details can be obtained by contacting: [email protected] or visiting the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website.