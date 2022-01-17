Year of success for Crumlin YFC

Crumlin YFC’s Junior Girls Football Team (From Left to Right) Emma Knox, Holly Knox, Amy Coulter, Lucy Steele, Katie Mills and Ellie Bassett

The girls football team progressed to the final of the junior girl’s football competition.

The final was held at Balmoral Show in late September, and witnessed the girls give their all in the final of this county competition.

Although they were unfortunate not to place, they have done their club immensely proud and the club hope to see them return in the competition next year.

Following the trend of success, congratulations is in order to club member Leah Steele, for her outstanding performance in dairy stock judging.

In October, Leah Steele attended the Co Antrim dinner in order to collect her dairy stock judging award, after being placed first in the finals.

Is that all? Certainly not. The Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club were keen to continue their triumphant streak.

After achieving the Bronze Grassroots Eco Club award in 2018 and the Silver award in 2020, Crumlin YFC are in the final sprint to finish their Green Grassroots Award this year.

In order to achieve these awards, the club had to complete various tasks set out by Grassroots.

Members of the club headed to Moira Demense to conduct a litter pick in order to help the community.

In turn, this also completed a section of their Grassroots award. Club secretary Laura Murray delivered a talk on healthy eating and provided examples of ways to reduce your sugar intake.

After being awarded the Grassroots Challenge Award 2020- Category Winner, the club strive to complete further awards, while looking after the environment around them.

With this in mind, Crumlin Young Farmers’ are keen to see their members grow as individuals, teams and as a club and are excited for what 2022 brings.