YFCU announce new sustainability competition with platinum sponsor Power NI

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) have partnered with their platinum sponsor Power NI for the launch of their new sustainability competition.

This new competition will see YFCU clubs across Northern Ireland create and deliver their own sustainability pledge.

YFCU president Richard Beattie said: “Clubs are already showcasing a host of brilliant examples in this area with litter picking, beach cleans, charity work and much more.

“This competition is aimed at promoting further sustainable practices and shouting about the impact those in the farming and rural communities are already making.”

This initiative will account for stage three in the much anticipated Power NI Club of the Year competition, which is held annually. Power NI have kindly offered a £500 club sustainability bursary to the club that delivers the most successful pledge.

Amy Bennington, marketing manager, Power NI, said: “At Power NI, and at Energia Group, we’re helping to power the energy transition to a greener, cleaner future. We have proudly supported the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster for over a decade, and as sustainability partner and platinum sponsor of the organisation, are delighted to be part of the new sustainability pledge, an initiative that has been created for each of the clubs to get involved in this year. It’ll be great to see how they showcase their efforts to protect our planet and contribute to a more sustainable future.”