YFCU announce three year sponsorship with Power NI

Amy Bennington and Peter Alexander

Power NI have been a long-term supporter of the YFCU, sponsoring prestigious YFCU events, such as club of the year.

Power NI have been contributing to the organisation for the last decade by providing sponsorship which benefits all the members of YFCU through competitions and special events in the YFCU calendar.

Power NI, as platinum sponsors, are sponsoring prominent YFCU annual events, such as club of the year, floral art, choir and the agri food conference.

During the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Power NI became the YFCU Covid-19 Community partner and sponsored the YFCU Covid-19 grant scheme.

This small grant scheme helped clubs in their efforts to provide support to their rural communities across Northern Ireland.

The YFCU look forward to working in platinum sponsorship with Power NI to provide excellent opportunities to all YFCU members by promoting and encouraging environmentally sustainable farming practice to all members through different competitions and events.

Commenting on the platinum sponsorship, Amy Bennington, commercial marketing manager for Power NI said: “For the last decade, Power NI has been a proud supporter of various YFCU projects and we’re now glad to announce our new platinum sponsorship for 2021-2024.

“We’ve been a long-time supporter of the club of the Year competition and more recently as both 90th anniversary partner and the YFCU Covid-19 community partner.

“We’re delighted to continue our support as YFCU’s new sustainability partner, and we look forward to helping the organisation promote and encourage environmentally sustainable farming practice to its members.”

Commenting on the platinum sponsorship, Peter Alexander, YFCU president said: “Power NI have been a long-standing partner of the organisation and it is exciting that Power NI have come onboard as new platinum sponsor of the organisation.

“Power NI have been a long-term supporter of prestigious YFCU events such as club of the Year competition and the organisation is pleased to be working closely on other great YFCU events such as floral art, choir and agri food conference.”