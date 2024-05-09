Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are thrilled to return to the Balmoral Show for 2024 where they will showcase the incredible talents of their members at the show, which is taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May 2024.

The YFCU stand which is located next to the cattle lawn, is managed by YFCU members and the Headquarters staff who are on hand to welcome visitors and promote what the organisation does.

Joining the YFCU stand is NFU Mutual Farm Safety Foundation with their Yellow Wellies campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking with the YFCU CEO Gillian McKeown, she explained that the organisation will be holding a variety of competitions throughout the duration of the show.

YFCU members participating in the YFCU floral art competition at the 2023 Balmoral Show. Picture: YFCU

These competitions include the five-a-side football final, sheep shearing and wool handling (in partnership with Ulster Wool), Floral Art (supported by Power NI), Machinery Handling (supported by Johnston Gilpin and Co) and tug of war (supported by Thompsons Feeding Innovation).

These events are open to all YFCU members and draw a large volume of support.

Gillian McKeown (CEO) welcomes all visitors to come along and cheer on the members as they compete in these exciting competitions and learn more about Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday 15th May 2024, the sheep shearing and wool handling competition, proudly supported by Ulster Wool will take place in the sheep shearing arena at 9.30am.

Members from Curragh YFC taking part in the 2023 tug of war competition. Picture: YFCU

Also in the sheep shearing arena is the floral art competition (sponsored by Power NI) taking place at 4pm.

Thursday 16th May 2024 is the main day of competitions where the football final will kick off at 1.45pm on the cattle lawn, followed by machinery handling (supported by Johnston Gilpin and Co) at 4pm on the cattle lawn and the much anticipated tug of war competition (proudly sponsored by Thompsons Feeding Innovation) at 5.30pm also on the cattle lawn.