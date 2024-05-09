YFCU are looking for to getting back to the Balmoral Show

By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 13:11 BST
The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are thrilled to return to the Balmoral Show for 2024 where they will showcase the incredible talents of their members at the show, which is taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May 2024.

The YFCU stand which is located next to the cattle lawn, is managed by YFCU members and the Headquarters staff who are on hand to welcome visitors and promote what the organisation does.

Joining the YFCU stand is NFU Mutual Farm Safety Foundation with their Yellow Wellies campaign.

Speaking with the YFCU CEO Gillian McKeown, she explained that the organisation will be holding a variety of competitions throughout the duration of the show.

YFCU members participating in the YFCU floral art competition at the 2023 Balmoral Show. Picture: YFCUYFCU members participating in the YFCU floral art competition at the 2023 Balmoral Show. Picture: YFCU
These competitions include the five-a-side football final, sheep shearing and wool handling (in partnership with Ulster Wool), Floral Art (supported by Power NI), Machinery Handling (supported by Johnston Gilpin and Co) and tug of war (supported by Thompsons Feeding Innovation).

These events are open to all YFCU members and draw a large volume of support.

Gillian McKeown (CEO) welcomes all visitors to come along and cheer on the members as they compete in these exciting competitions and learn more about Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation.

On Wednesday 15th May 2024, the sheep shearing and wool handling competition, proudly supported by Ulster Wool will take place in the sheep shearing arena at 9.30am.

Members from Curragh YFC taking part in the 2023 tug of war competition. Picture: YFCUMembers from Curragh YFC taking part in the 2023 tug of war competition. Picture: YFCU
Also in the sheep shearing arena is the floral art competition (sponsored by Power NI) taking place at 4pm.

Thursday 16th May 2024 is the main day of competitions where the football final will kick off at 1.45pm on the cattle lawn, followed by machinery handling (supported by Johnston Gilpin and Co) at 4pm on the cattle lawn and the much anticipated tug of war competition (proudly sponsored by Thompsons Feeding Innovation) at 5.30pm also on the cattle lawn.

YFCU thanks Ulster Wool, Power NI, Johnston Gilpin and Co and Thompson’s Feeding Innovation for their continued support in making these events happen.

