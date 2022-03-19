YFCU arts festival 2022 is to be held over two nights
Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has announced its 2022 YFCU arts festival will be hosted over two nights at Magherafelt High School and Ballymoney High School.
The YFCU arts festival will see clubs take the stage by storm and perform a short piece to audiences, showcasing the best of talent that exists within the association.
Randalstown YFC, Collone YFC and Mountnorris YFC are performing on the first evening at Magherafelt High School on Thursday, 24th March.
On the Friday night at Ballymoney High School. Kilraughts YFC, Glarryford YFC and Garvagh/Kilrea YFC are set to take to the stage.
Tickets are available from YFCU headquarters and cost £10.00 each.
Tickets for Friday night are sold out but tickets for Thursday are still available. To order tickets please contact YFCU HQ on 9037 0713.
YFCU would like to give a special thank you to NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for the continued sponsorship of the YFCU arts festival.
NFU Charitable Trust has been supporting charities in the United Kingdom working in agriculture, rural development and insurance since 1998.