YFCU attend Mid Ulster District Council careers fair at CAFRE

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) were delighted to attend the ‘See It. Be It’ Careers Fair hosted by Mid Ulster District Council on Thursday 6th March 2025 at the CAFRE Loughry Campus in Cookstown.

Organised by the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership in collaboration with local schools, and hosted by CAFRE, the event was designed to inspire students from the ages of 15 and 16, encouraging them to think about their future career paths.

Derek Lough (chief executive officer) and Sarah Halliday (membership and club development executive) attended on behalf of the organisation and enjoyed engaging with the students and encouraging conversations surrounding young people in rural communities.