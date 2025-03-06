YFCU attend wide-scale tax inheritance protest in London on Pancake Tuesday

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) continue to stand with thousands of farmers across Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom, in response to the proposed changes to inheritance tax laws affecting agricultural land, made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday 30th October 2024.

People across the country reacted with disappointment and fear, and YFCU were no different, as they focus on what this means for the future of their members.

On Tuesday 4th March 2025, Derek Lough (CEO), Richard Beattie (president), Mitchell Park (chairperson of AERA committee), and Ian Walker (Collone YFC) made the early trip to London to stand with other farmers in the ‘Forsake The Pancake’ Pancake Day protest in central London. Participants marched from Whitehall towards Parliament, voicing their strong opposition to the government’s plans to implement a 20% inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1,000,000, set to take effect in April 2026.

Richard Beattie, YFCU president, said: “The budget certainly created much concern for our members.

Ian Walker, Derek Lough, Richard Beattie and Mitchell Park

“It will force farmers to sell their land, stall investment and will have a detrimental effect on the future of our young people, so it is crucial that we speak up.”

Farmers were seen to be handing out pancakes from the top of a combine harvester, to highlight the message that without farmers, pancakes couldn’t be produced without the key ingredients. This emphasised the role that farmers play in daily life.

Chief executive officer of the YFCU, Derek Lough said: “Tuesday’s event was another opportunity for us to stand with farmers across the UK and represent our voices.

“The tax has the potential to wipe out Northern Ireland family farms across two generations.

Ulster Farmers' Union president on top of harvester

“Succession planning is a key focus of the new farming for generations pilot programme in Northern Ireland and it is vital that we have a vibrant, sustainable industry for our members and future generations to take over.”

Derek, Richard, Mitchell and Ian all heard from the four regions of the UK and their thoughts on the tax.

“The key message that we took away from the event, was that we won’t back down until labour listen,” said Derek.

The YFCU are Northern Ireland’s leading rural youth organisation with over 3,500 members aged 12-30.

Crowds gather in London for the Pancake Tuesday protest

President Richard Beattie is concerned about fellow members.

He said: “As Young Farmers, we will endeavour to ensure our members are best informed on how to manage these changes.

“I fear that the next generation’s ability to carry on farming will be taken away, and farmers will be forced to sell land and other elements of their farm to pay the cost of tax.”