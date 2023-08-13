Under the theme “Grow-Eat-Repeat: Circular Economy of Food”, the European Rally provided an excellent platform for YFCU members to connect with members from other rural youth organisations across Europe.

The YFCU team was led by President Stuart Mills; Matthew Livingstone, Vice President of YFCU and member of Collone YFC; Rebecca Brunt from Trillick and District YFC; Andrew Reid from Crumlin YFC; and Cathy Reid from Castlecaulfield YFC.

The week-long event commenced with engaging seminars that explored the core principles of the “Circular Economy of Food”.

The YFCU Rally Team at the sustainable dinner, where they showcases foods from Northern Ireland. (Image: YFCU)

Attendees, including the YFCU representatives, participated in discussions that explored the subject further, including addressing fears and expectations for agriculture, enhancing cultivation practices, sustainable meat production, efficient food transport and retail, responsible food consumption, and effective waste management.

Together, they delved into possible solutions for a more sustainable future.

In line with the theme of sustainability, a highlight of the event was the ‘Sustainable International Buffet’, which showcased dishes from different countries across Europe. Each team brings locally produced food to share with each other.

The YFCU team relished this unique opportunity to display an array of items including locally baked goods, drinks and other delicious treats.

YFCU Rally Team members (l-r) Andrew Reid, Crumlin YFC, Stuart Mills, YFCU President, Rebecca Brunt, Trillick and District YFC, Cathy Reid, Castlecaulfield YFC and Matthew Livingstone, YFCU Vice President, on an excursion. (Image: YFCU)

The participating members also took part in fun-filled activities, including a lively BBQ with traditional dancing, Fun Olympics, and sightseeing in the local area of Carinthia. These events provided a perfect blend of entertainment and cultural exchange.

Towards the close of the week, attendees had the opportunity to spend a day and night with local host families.

YFCU President, Stuart Mills, said: “Participating in the European Rally has been an extraordinary journey of learning, collaboration, and cultural exchange for our YFCU team. Witnessing our members passionately engage in discussions and form lasting connections with peers from different corners of Europe has been truly inspiring. I am incredibly proud of their dedication and enthusiasm.”

Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank, highlighted: “Danske Bank were delighted to support the YFCU Rally team in their participation at Rural Youth Europe as part of our Platinum Sponsorship.

The YFCU Rally Team with Martin Siemen from The German Rural Youth Association, Bund der Deutschen Landjugend (centre). (Image: YFCU)

“Developing the next generation in the agricultural industry is vitally important and it is fantastic to be able to assist members of the Rally Team to participate in an event of this nature.

“The industry is constantly evolving and is now at a stage where change is happening at an ever increasing pace. Events such as this enable members to share ideas, collaborate on developing new initiates and find solutions that will ensure the industry is prepared for any future challenges.”