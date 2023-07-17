YFCU backs message of Farm Safety Week

The event by the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies, has gained widespread recognition over the past decade.

This year, the initiative is taking place from 17th to 21st July 2023, bringing together over 400 partners across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.

YFCU recognises the critical importance of farm safety and is committed to driving positive change within the industry.

YFCU president, Stuart Mills with Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation. Picture: YFCU

Farm Safety Week, now in its 11th year, aims to raise awareness about the far-reaching impacts of farm accidents on the agricultural industry and local communities.

By promoting the importance of farming safely, the initiative seeks to empower farmers and workers to adopt best practices, minimise risks, and create a safer working environment.

The organisation has provided a way to help encourage safety on farms and educate members on how to create a safe environment through Farm Safety Mentors.

Eight YFCU members have taken on this role in order to share the key message with over 3,400 members across Northern Ireland.

The mentors highlight the importance of farm safety, inform members on how to assess a farming tasks, identify potential risk and how to implement preventative measures as well as being first aid trained.

According to Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, the charity leading the campaign, explained: “While there are signs that attitudes and behaviours are changing in the industry, this change is not coming fast enough, especially for those that have been affected by life changing or life ending incidents across the UK and Ireland over the past year.

“Farm Safety Week is an opportunity to come together as an industry and recognise those lost to and impacted by incidents on farms.

“Whether new to the industry or farming for years, we all have a role to play in improving the poor safety record that we can’t seem to shake.

“This week is about raising awareness of our responsibilities as farmers, farm workers, employees, or contractors and providing practical advice to make every day safe.”

Through its involvement in Farm Safety Week and having trained farm safety mentors, YFCU intends to emphasise the significance of maintaining a strong safety culture within the agricultural sector.

By raising awareness, and providing resources, YFCU aims to empower farmers and workers with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions and prioritise safety in their daily operations.

YFCU encourages everyone involved in the agricultural industry, as well as local communities, to create a safer, more secure future for farmers.