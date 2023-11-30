YFCU debating competition finals showcase talent
and live on Freeview channel 276
The competition, split into two sections, junior and senior, provided a platform for emerging talent to express their views on thought-provoking topics.
In the junior category, the spirited debaters tackled the question, "Should school be four days a week?".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The engaging discussions brought forth innovative perspectives on the academic structure, with participants delving into the potential benefits and challenges of a condensed school week.
The young minds involved demonstrated a commendable grasp of the topic, leaving the audience in awe of their articulate arguments.
In the senior category, the focus shifted to the issue of "Should schools be allowed to discipline students for social media usage outside school?".
The seniors engaged in a robust exchange of ideas, exploring the boundaries of school authority in the digital age. Their insightful arguments addressed the impact of social media on students' behaviour and the role schools should play in shaping responsible digital citizenship.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The judging panel faced the challenging task of determining winners in each of the six age categories.
Proud parents, group debating coaches, and members alike attended the prize giving at the end of the evening, where we heard from our guest speaker, David Duly.
David’s presence added an enriching dimension to the event, providing invaluable insights into the importance of mental health and well-being, particularly within the academic and professional circles.
As the Ulster University well-being advisor, he shared his expertise on maintaining a healthy work-life balance and fostering a supportive environment for staff members. His address resonated with both the young debaters and the wider audience, emphasising the significance of holistic well-being in education and beyond.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He joined by member of the Northern Ireland Safety group, Jimmy Fenton, expressed their admiration for the young debaters, stating that they were extremely impressed by the level of skill shown by members.
Following the presentation of prizes, YFCU deputy president, Richard Beattie said: “On behalf of the Association I would also like to extend a note of thanks to our guest speaker David Duly and Jimmy Fenton (NISG) for their encouragement tonight and continued support of YFCU.”
Ultimately, the YFCU group debating competition serves as a testament to the organisation's commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and critical thinkers.
The participants demonstrated a remarkable ability to articulate their ideas, consider diverse perspectives, and engage in constructive dialogue—a promising sign for the future.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson said: “The YFCU would like to extend their thanks to all of our judges, stewards and host venues for their help throughout this competition, we simply could not run these competitions without you.”
The results were as follows:
Results Class A: 12-14
1st: Donaghadee YFC, David Steele, Rory Strain and Sam Gibson
2nd: Glarryford YFC, James Millar, Archie Carson and James Lyttle
3rd: Coleraine YFC, Isabella Taylor, Isla Watson and Ella Kirkpatrick
Results Class B: 14-16
Advertisement
Advertisement
1st: Donaghadee YFC, James Steele, Carla Keenan and Eva O’Neill
2nd: Glarryford YFC, Isabella Gregg, Simon Gregg and Charlie King
3rd: Ballywalter YFC, Amy Taylor, Oliver Patton and Elena Martin
Results Class C: 16-18
1st: Glarryford YFC, Zara Lynn, Oliver Lynn and James Gregg
2nd: Kilraughts YFC, Kara Wasson, James McNiell and James Lynn
Advertisement
Advertisement
3rd: Seskinore YFC, Philip Crawford, Sophie Crawford and Lewis Henderson
Results Class D: 18-21
1st: Kilraughts YFC, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Heather Radcliffe and Sarah Martin
2nd: Collone YFC, Sophie Hawthorne, Karen Walker and Sarah Ross
3rd: Curragh YFC, Lesley Sheils, Mollie Campbell and Grace Fullerton
Results Class E: 21-25
Advertisement
Advertisement
1st: Newtownards YFC, Rebecca McCormick, Jordan Shanks and William Girvin
2nd: Coleraine YFC, Cara Millar, Ivanna Strawbridge and Francesca Boyd
3rd: Moneymore YFC, Jack Hunter, Emily Hogg and Ellen Bates
Results Class F: 25-30
1st: Kilraughts YFC, Hannah Kirkpatrick, James Currie and Amy Kirkpatrick
2nd: Straid YFC, Adrianna Coulter, Lauren McKinstry and Victoria Coulter