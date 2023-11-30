YFCU debating competition finals showcase talent

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) group debating competition was held at Magherafelt High School on Wednesday 22nd November, where impassioned young debaters showcased their eloquence, critical thinking, and team work skills.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The competition, split into two sections, junior and senior, provided a platform for emerging talent to express their views on thought-provoking topics.

In the junior category, the spirited debaters tackled the question, "Should school be four days a week?".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The engaging discussions brought forth innovative perspectives on the academic structure, with participants delving into the potential benefits and challenges of a condensed school week.

Pictured is the winning 12-14 group debating team from Donaghadee YFC receiving their certificates from guest speaker David Duly (Left) and YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie (right). Picture: Submitted

The young minds involved demonstrated a commendable grasp of the topic, leaving the audience in awe of their articulate arguments.

In the senior category, the focus shifted to the issue of "Should schools be allowed to discipline students for social media usage outside school?".

The seniors engaged in a robust exchange of ideas, exploring the boundaries of school authority in the digital age. Their insightful arguments addressed the impact of social media on students' behaviour and the role schools should play in shaping responsible digital citizenship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judging panel faced the challenging task of determining winners in each of the six age categories.

Pictured is the winning 14-16 group debating team from Donaghadee YFC receiving their certificates from guest speaker David Duly (left) and YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie (right). Picture: Submitted

Proud parents, group debating coaches, and members alike attended the prize giving at the end of the evening, where we heard from our guest speaker, David Duly.

David’s presence added an enriching dimension to the event, providing invaluable insights into the importance of mental health and well-being, particularly within the academic and professional circles.

As the Ulster University well-being advisor, he shared his expertise on maintaining a healthy work-life balance and fostering a supportive environment for staff members. His address resonated with both the young debaters and the wider audience, emphasising the significance of holistic well-being in education and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He joined by member of the Northern Ireland Safety group, Jimmy Fenton, expressed their admiration for the young debaters, stating that they were extremely impressed by the level of skill shown by members.

Pictured is the winning 25-30 group debating team from Kilraughts YFC, receiving the Kilpatrick Perpetual trophy from guest speaker David Duly (left) and YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie (right). Picture: Submitted

Following the presentation of prizes, YFCU deputy president, Richard Beattie said: “On behalf of the Association I would also like to extend a note of thanks to our guest speaker David Duly and Jimmy Fenton (NISG) for their encouragement tonight and continued support of YFCU.”

Ultimately, the YFCU group debating competition serves as a testament to the organisation's commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and critical thinkers.

The participants demonstrated a remarkable ability to articulate their ideas, consider diverse perspectives, and engage in constructive dialogue—a promising sign for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “The YFCU would like to extend their thanks to all of our judges, stewards and host venues for their help throughout this competition, we simply could not run these competitions without you.”

Pictured is the winning 21-25 group debating team from Newtownards YFC, receiving the Ciba Geigy Perpetual trophy from guest speaker David Duly (left) and YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie (right). Picture: Submitted

The results were as follows:

Results Class A: 12-14

1st: Donaghadee YFC, David Steele, Rory Strain and Sam Gibson

2nd: Glarryford YFC, James Millar, Archie Carson and James Lyttle

3rd: Coleraine YFC, Isabella Taylor, Isla Watson and Ella Kirkpatrick

Results Class B: 14-16

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st: Donaghadee YFC, James Steele, Carla Keenan and Eva O’Neill

2nd: Glarryford YFC, Isabella Gregg, Simon Gregg and Charlie King

3rd: Ballywalter YFC, Amy Taylor, Oliver Patton and Elena Martin

Results Class C: 16-18

1st: Glarryford YFC, Zara Lynn, Oliver Lynn and James Gregg

2nd: Kilraughts YFC, Kara Wasson, James McNiell and James Lynn

Advertisement

Advertisement

3rd: Seskinore YFC, Philip Crawford, Sophie Crawford and Lewis Henderson

Results Class D: 18-21

1st: Kilraughts YFC, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Heather Radcliffe and Sarah Martin

2nd: Collone YFC, Sophie Hawthorne, Karen Walker and Sarah Ross

3rd: Curragh YFC, Lesley Sheils, Mollie Campbell and Grace Fullerton

Results Class E: 21-25

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st: Newtownards YFC, Rebecca McCormick, Jordan Shanks and William Girvin

2nd: Coleraine YFC, Cara Millar, Ivanna Strawbridge and Francesca Boyd

3rd: Moneymore YFC, Jack Hunter, Emily Hogg and Ellen Bates

Results Class F: 25-30

1st: Kilraughts YFC, Hannah Kirkpatrick, James Currie and Amy Kirkpatrick