YFCU delighted at return of silage assessment finals

YFCU were delighted to welcome members back to the first in-person Silage Assessment Finals since 2019 and what a night it was.

With a fantastic turn out of over 100 competitors, The night was a great success. The heats took place across all six counties in Northern Ireland with the top competitors making it through to the final.

A representative from Thompsons Feeding innovation assessed and graded the silage that was kindly provided by AFBI. YFCU members then commenced their judgement of the silage before handing over their final assessment.

YFCU Silage Assessment Winners 2022 (L-R) Harry McNeilly, Randalstown YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU President, William Parkinson, Lisbellaw, Phillip Donaldson, Thompsons Feeding Innovation Representative, Rebecca Nichols, Dungiven YFC.

Chair of AERA Community and Thompsons Feeding Innovation representative, Phillip Donaldson said: “it is great to see such a turnout of enthusiastic members with the top scorers in each age group being very hard to separate so well done to anyone that placed”

YFCU could not have held the Silage Assessment competition without the kind sponsorship and support from Thompsons Feeding Innovation as well as the help from AFBI who not only provided their facilities but offered support YFCU staff throughout the planning and executing of the event.

Finally, YFCU would like to thank the Thompsons Feeding representative and proud YFCU member Phillip Donaldson for attend the event and offering his expertise.