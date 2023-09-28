YFCU has launched a new leadership programme for its members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new programme, The YFCU Cultivating Leaders Programme is the first of its kind offered here, having been modelled on the highly successful programme run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

This unique opportunity, aimed at helping young farmers with farm succession, career development, and daily life, marks a significant milestone in YFCU's commitment to the growth and development of its members.

Speaking about the launch of this exciting, new offering, YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie said: “As an organisation we are continually looking at expanding the training and development opportunities for our members, and as such are delighted to be able to offer this new programme, which offers something we have never done so before.”

Richard Beattie, YFCU deputy president, Peter Brown, solicitor Martin King French and Ingram LLP Solicitors, Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness Danske Bank, Shannen Vance, YFCU vice president. Picture: YFCU

The organisation believes this program will equip its members with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel in their careers, contribute to their communities, and lead in the agricultural sector.

The YFCU Leadership Programme, set to take place at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, is open to all YFCU senior members.

With the generous support of our sponsors, The Thomas Henry Foundation, the organisation is able to offer this invaluable experience to our members free of charge.

The Thomas Henry Foundation was created in 1847 under the terms of the will of Thomas Henry, a merchant in Downpatrick, Co Down. The principal objective of the foundation is to promote agricultural science, innovation and good farming practice in Northern Ireland.

Two of the guest speakers for the leadership programme, Peter Brown, solicitor Martin King French and Ingram LLP Solicitors (Left) and Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness Danske Bank. Picture: YFCU

The YFCU Leadership Programme will cover a diverse range of topics and include a variety of practical activities, including leadership, business skills, succession, goal setting, cash flows, benchmarking and business plans. The programme consists of three six day sessions, including three overnight stays.

For further details and to apply visit the YFCU website at www.yfcu.org before the closing date on Wednesday 11th October 2023. Interested YFCU senior members are encouraged to apply promptly, as there are limited spaces available.

