YFCU hold annual tag rugby final in association with Danske Bank

The top teams from the county heats in both junior and senior sections took to the pitches with close competition from the first whistles.

In the junior competition, Straid YFC, Randalstown YFC, Seskinore YFC (A) and Lisbellaw YFC made it through to the semi-finals from the evenings’ group stages.

Both semi-finals were close-fought with Lisbellaw YFC and Randalstown YFC emerging as the 2022 junior finalists.

Members of Lisbellaw YFC with the Rosemary Cooper shield after winning the junior title at the YFCU 2022 tag rugby tournament at Dromore Rugby Club, Co Down. The winning team are pictured with Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness, Danske Bank (front left) and Peter Alexander, Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster's president, (front right)

Another fast-paced, hotly contested match, the final did not disappoint, going to extra time, with Lisbellaw YFC snatching the win to take the junior title.

Meanwhile, on the senior pitches, Kilraughts YFC, Ahoghill YFC, Randalstown YFC and Moycraig YFC progressed from the nights’ group stages to the semi-finals.

Kilraughts YFC took a comfortable win over Ahoghill YFC in the first clash, with Moycraig YFC, just sneaking in a last-minute try, to slip into the senior final.

Moycraig YFC put out a strong side but Kilraughts YFC were the superior team and deserved victors to be crowned 2022 YFCU senior tag rugby champions.

Members of Randalstown YFC with their medals provided by Danske Bank who placed second at the YFCU 2022 tag rugby tournament at Dromore Rugby Club, Co. Down. The team are pictured with Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness, Danske Bank (front left) and Peter Alexander, Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster’s president (front right)

YFCU president Peter Alexander announced the winners and Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness, Danske Bank presented the Rosemary Cooper Shield to 2022 junior champions, Lisbellaw YFC and the Adrian Cooper Shield to senior champions Kilraughts YFC, as well as the commemorative medals and water bottles kindly provided by Danske Bank.

Fair Play awards were awarded to Gleno Valley YFC and Seskinore YFC in the junior competition, and Clanabogan YFC and Trillick and District YFC for the senior competition.

Rodney Brown, head of agriBusiness, Danske Bank said: “Danske Bank were delighted to support the YFCU tag rugby competition as part of our platinum sponsorship.

“It was fantastic to see so many young people taking part in what was a fiercely contested competition.

Members of Kilraughts YFC with the Adrian Cooper shield after winning the senior title at the YFCU 2022 tag rugby tournament at Dromore Rugby Club, Co Down. The team are pictured with Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness, Danske Bank (front left) and Peter Alexander, Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster’s president, (front right)

“While there were local rivalries displayed, all of the teams involved worked so hard to ensure they represented their individual clubs to the best of their abilities.

“Congratulation to both the senior and junior winners and well done to everyone who took part.

“This is an important sponsorship for Danske Bank as we continue to support the ongoing social development of our next generation farmers.”

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank platinum sponsor Danske Bank for their generous and continued support of this YFCU event, Dromore Rugby Club, the referees, with special thanks to Joy Sparks, Ulster Rugby, and stewards who assisted in the running of the competition.

Results

Junior

1st - Rosemary Cooper shield winners - Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Randalstown YFC

3rd Seskinore (A) YFC

4th Straid YFC

Kilraughts YFC and Moycraig YFC in action in the YFCU senior tag rugby final at Dromore Rugby Club,Co Down, refereed by Joy Sparks, Ulster Rugby

Senior

1st - Adrian Cooper shield winners - Kilraughts YFC

2nd Moycraig YFC

3rd Ahoghill YFC

4th Randalstown YFC