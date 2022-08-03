YFCU hold annual tag rugby final in association with Danske Bank

The top teams from the county heats in both junior and senior sections took to the pitches with close competition from the first whistles.
In the junior competition, Straid YFC, Randalstown YFC, Seskinore YFC (A) and Lisbellaw YFC made it through to the semi-finals from the evenings’ group stages.
Both semi-finals were close-fought with Lisbellaw YFC and Randalstown YFC emerging as the 2022 junior finalists.
Another fast-paced, hotly contested match, the final did not disappoint, going to extra time, with Lisbellaw YFC snatching the win to take the junior title.
Meanwhile, on the senior pitches, Kilraughts YFC, Ahoghill YFC, Randalstown YFC and Moycraig YFC progressed from the nights’ group stages to the semi-finals.
Kilraughts YFC took a comfortable win over Ahoghill YFC in the first clash, with Moycraig YFC, just sneaking in a last-minute try, to slip into the senior final.
Moycraig YFC put out a strong side but Kilraughts YFC were the superior team and deserved victors to be crowned 2022 YFCU senior tag rugby champions.
YFCU president Peter Alexander announced the winners and Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness, Danske Bank presented the Rosemary Cooper Shield to 2022 junior champions, Lisbellaw YFC and the Adrian Cooper Shield to senior champions Kilraughts YFC, as well as the commemorative medals and water bottles kindly provided by Danske Bank.
Fair Play awards were awarded to Gleno Valley YFC and Seskinore YFC in the junior competition, and Clanabogan YFC and Trillick and District YFC for the senior competition.
Rodney Brown, head of agriBusiness, Danske Bank said: “Danske Bank were delighted to support the YFCU tag rugby competition as part of our platinum sponsorship.
“It was fantastic to see so many young people taking part in what was a fiercely contested competition.
“While there were local rivalries displayed, all of the teams involved worked so hard to ensure they represented their individual clubs to the best of their abilities.
“Congratulation to both the senior and junior winners and well done to everyone who took part.
“This is an important sponsorship for Danske Bank as we continue to support the ongoing social development of our next generation farmers.”
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank platinum sponsor Danske Bank for their generous and continued support of this YFCU event, Dromore Rugby Club, the referees, with special thanks to Joy Sparks, Ulster Rugby, and stewards who assisted in the running of the competition.
Results
Junior
1st - Rosemary Cooper shield winners - Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Randalstown YFC
3rd Seskinore (A) YFC
4th Straid YFC
Senior
1st - Adrian Cooper shield winners - Kilraughts YFC
2nd Moycraig YFC
3rd Ahoghill YFC
4th Randalstown YFC