The Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), in collaboration with their platinum sponsors, the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, hosted the county heats of their highly anticipated public speaking competition, over the last couple of weeks.

This annual competition is a testament to the commitment of YFCU and NFU Mutual Charitable Trust to the personal and professional development of young farmers in Northern Ireland.

Serving as a platform for participants to enhance their confidence, public speaking skills, research and preparation abilities, as well as time management, the competition seen over 300 members complete in the 2024 county heats.

Furthermore, it encourages them to voice their opinions on current topics from various perspectives.

Competitors are required to speak on a particular topic chosen from a set list, supplied in advance of the competition with the aim of adhering to the times set per age category. Members are also invited on the night to participate in an impromptu topic, provided on the evening with a short time to prep.

The heats for Co Armagh and Co Down were held in Dromore High School on Tuesday 1st October 2024. The Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone Heats were held in Omagh Academy on Thursday 3rd October 2024. The Co Antrim heat was held in Ballymena Academy on Monday 7th October 2024 and the Co Londonderry heat was held in St Connor’s College in Kilrea on Thursday 10th October 2024.

The competition attracted participants from YFCU clubs across Northern Ireland, all fighting for a place in the final which is being on Tuesday 29th October 2024 in Ballymena Academy.

Distinguishing the first, second and third winners in each age category proved to be a challenging task for the experienced panel of judges.

In the prepared section of the competition, participants delivered well-thought-out speeches on selected topics from a specified list.

The impromptu section challenged members to speak on a previously unseen topic, with speeches lasting a minimum of one minute and 30 seconds.

Participants were given a set amount of time to prepare, depending on their age category and were then evaluated by judges on criteria such as platform manner, voice production, content, and the effective presentation of facts.