YFCU host 5 Nations Members’ Conference at Crawfordsburn County Park, Bangor

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), hosted the 5 Nations Members’ Conference from Wednesday 16th to Sunday 20th October 2024, in the Scout Centre at Crawfordsburn County Park in Bangor.

Supported by Dale Farm, the Young Farmers’ Association, Dunbia, NFU Mutual (North and East Down), Mulligan’s Bakery and Leam Agri, this event hosted twenty young people from across the five nations.

Across the five-day event, participants had the opportunity to engage with members from across Northern Ireland, Ireland, Wales, England and Scotland, sharing valuable insights into each organisation, their structures and roles in Young Farmers.

Working together, members experienced the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer and heard from local business professionals about their development and diversification to become industry leaders in their field.

Participants of the 5 Nations Member Conference with YFCU staff

The event was packed with activities that enabled the members to communicate with one another. Activities included in-person workshops, peer-led discussion sessions, and visits to some of the top businesses in Northern Ireland that have been developed and are currently operated by leaders in our rural communities.

Derek Lough (YFCU chief executive officer) expressed his thanks to the six organisations for their support in making the conference a success.