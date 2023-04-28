The organisation is excited to showcase its members and their talents at the show, which will take place from Wednesday 10th May to Saturday 13th May 2023 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The YFCU stand, located beside the cattle rings, will be managed by members and headquarter's staff who will be on hand to welcome visitors and answer any questions.

Joining the YFCU stand is NFU Mutual's Farm Safety Foundation with their Yellow Wellies campaign.

Derg Valley YFC competing in the Thompson sponsored YFCU tug of war competitions at Balmoral Show last year. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

YFCU will be holding a variety of competitions throughout the duration of the show, including sheep shearing and wool handling, floral art, sponsored by Power NI, Machinery Handling, sponsored by Johnston Gilpin, five-a-side football final and tug of war, sponsored by Thompsons Feeding Innovation.

The YFCU invite all visitors to come along and cheer on our members as they compete in these exciting competitions and learn more about Northern Ireland's largest rural youth organisation.

YFCU event and competition schedule:

Wednesday 10th May 2023

9.30am - Sheep shearing and wool handling – Sheep Shearing arena

3.30pm - Floral art – Sheep shearing arena

Thursday 11th May 2023

2pm - Machinery handling – Cattle rings

3.15pm – five-a-side football final – Cattle rings