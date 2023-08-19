YFCU juniors embark on an action-packed weekend at Todds Leap Adventure Centre

This annual event supported by Danske Bank is a weekend filled with excitement, building new friendships and team-building games.

On Friday, the young members arrived at Todds Leap.

The adventure began with a warm welcome and an introduction to the exciting line-up of activities that awaited them.

YFCU members and leaders who attended the junior weekend at Todd’s Leap. Picture: YFCU

Advertisement

Advertisement

The junior YFCU members then played ice breaker games to get to know each other better.

The following morning, the juniors geared up for an adrenaline-pumping experience of air rifle shooting, putting their precision and focus to the test.

Afterwards, they took on the challenge of blindfolded Landrover driving, mastering communication and trust as they navigated the course.

The excitement continued as the members braved the towering giant swing and heart-pounding ride down the “big yella slide”.

YFCU president, Stuart Mills with Carolyn McDowell, Newtownstewart YFC member who attended junior weekend as leader. Picture: YFCU

Advertisement

Advertisement

To finish up their Saturday with fun Olympics and a pyjama social party.

Before bidding farewell to the Todds Leap Adventure Centre on Sunday, the members had a chance to conquer the thrilling zipline, soaring through the skies with breathtaking views.

Additionally, they put their bravery to the test as they crossed the rope bridge, an adventure that demanded teamwork and courage.

YFCU president, Stuart Mills said: “Throughout the weekend, the YFCU juniors forged lasting memories and friendships while challenging themselves and pushing their limits.

Moneymore YFC member Kym Moore, who attended the YFCU junior weekend participating in the test of strength activity. Picture: YFCU

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The experience undoubtedly left them with valuable life skills and unforgettable moments that will stay with them for years to come.”

The YFCU would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued support along with the leaders who took time out of their weekend to ensure all juniors had a fantastic time and returned home safely.

The organisation would also like to express gratitude to Todds Leap Adventure Centre for providing a safe and exhilarating environment for the YFCU juniors to explore and grow.