YFCU launches Friends of Young Farmers initiative at Balmoral Show

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) officially launch their brand-new initiative, Friends of Young Farmers, during a special gathering at the 2025 Balmoral Show last Friday morning.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event brought together sponsors, past members, and supporters of the organisation to hear the results of the recent YFCU census, which offered valuable insights into current membership trends, demographic changes, and future opportunities for growth.

These findings underscored the importance of continued engagement with the wider YFCU community, not only among active members but also among alumni and supporters with long-standing ties to the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Young Farmers is a new membership and support initiative created to build lasting connections with former members, families, and individuals who support the aims and values of YFCU.

YFCU deputy president, Kristina Fleming, YFCU president Richard Beattie and Lauren Hamilton (NFU Mutual) at the Friends of Young Farmers launch

The programme offers a way for past and present supporters to stay involved, contribute to the future of the organisation, and help nurture the next generation of rural youth leaders.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Derek Lough said: “This initiative is about celebrating the strong community that exists beyond active club membership.

“Many people have fond memories of their time in YFCU or have supported us in various ways over the years. Friends of Young Farmers gives them a formal way to stay connected and be part of our future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefits of joining Friends of Young Farmers will include regular updates from YFCU, invitations to exclusive events, opportunities to contribute to training and mentoring programmes, and a platform to support the growth and sustainability of rural youth development in Northern Ireland.

YFCU CEO, Derek Lough, YFCU vice president Adrianna Coulter, YFCU deputy president Kristina Fleming and YFCU president Richard Beattie answering questions at the Friends of Young Farmers launch

The launch was met with strong enthusiasm from attendees, who shared stories of their involvement in YFCU over the decades and voiced their support for the new programme.

Several sponsors also expressed interest in aligning with the initiative as a way to give back to the agricultural community.

YFCU now invites all former members, family supporters, and friends of the movement to sign up and join this new chapter of the organisation.

More details and registration information can be obtained here: https://www.yfcu.org/friends-of-young-farmers