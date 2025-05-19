YFCU launches Friends of Young Farmers initiative at Balmoral Show
The launch event brought together sponsors, past members, and supporters of the organisation to hear the results of the recent YFCU census, which offered valuable insights into current membership trends, demographic changes, and future opportunities for growth.
These findings underscored the importance of continued engagement with the wider YFCU community, not only among active members but also among alumni and supporters with long-standing ties to the organisation.
Friends of Young Farmers is a new membership and support initiative created to build lasting connections with former members, families, and individuals who support the aims and values of YFCU.
The programme offers a way for past and present supporters to stay involved, contribute to the future of the organisation, and help nurture the next generation of rural youth leaders.
Speaking at the launch, CEO Derek Lough said: “This initiative is about celebrating the strong community that exists beyond active club membership.
“Many people have fond memories of their time in YFCU or have supported us in various ways over the years. Friends of Young Farmers gives them a formal way to stay connected and be part of our future.”
Benefits of joining Friends of Young Farmers will include regular updates from YFCU, invitations to exclusive events, opportunities to contribute to training and mentoring programmes, and a platform to support the growth and sustainability of rural youth development in Northern Ireland.
The launch was met with strong enthusiasm from attendees, who shared stories of their involvement in YFCU over the decades and voiced their support for the new programme.
Several sponsors also expressed interest in aligning with the initiative as a way to give back to the agricultural community.
YFCU now invites all former members, family supporters, and friends of the movement to sign up and join this new chapter of the organisation.
More details and registration information can be obtained here: https://www.yfcu.org/friends-of-young-farmers