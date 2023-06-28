Volunteers from Bleary YFC, Crumlin YFC, Holestone YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, and Killinchy YFC were engaged in various activities throughout the weekend.

The mission of Open Farm Weekend centres around reconnecting the public with the source of their food and enabling them to meet the farmers and processors who produce it.

Emma McAnea, from Killinchy YFC, described how busy their members were while assisting with a range of activities at Millbank Farm, which received 3,500 visitors over the weekend. Emma said: “Our members had a fantastic time during OFW and were kept busy welcoming visitors at the entrance.

Killinchy YFC members at Millbank Farm. Picture: YFCU

"They also assisted children with ride-on play equipment, looked after chalk drawing, did face painting, supervised the handling of chicks, and one member even drove the tractor for the tractor rides.”

Laura Murray, from Crumlin YFC, said: “The weekend was a great opportunity to meet potential members. By participating in the event we were able to promote Crumlin YFC, our upcoming events, and our first night back. Our members had the chance to speak to prospective members and share their first-hand experiences of being in the club and what we do.”

Amy Ritchie, from Bleary YFC, stated: “Ballinteggart House Apple Farm in County Armagh was very accommodating, providing food and drink for the members who volunteered over the weekend.”