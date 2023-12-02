YFCU members gain valuable experience during visit to Dunbia
and live on Freeview channel 276
This was for a comprehensive and educational experience and allowed members to gain an insight into the entire journey of animals from farm to fork.
The evening commenced with sampling some of Dunbia’s products, which went down a treat with members, followed by a discussion on the different segments of the business.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This was followed by an informative tour of the primal factory and facilities, where the key points of dressing a carcass were demonstrated and explained.
Members were also educated on the selection of animals for slaughter and seeing the difference in carcass grading systems.
Dunbia shared their vision and values, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability through reducing their carbon footprint.
The company discussed their sustainable beef production initiative, with parent company Dawn Meats, and highlighted their partnerships with prominent brands in industry and the strong connections they create.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Members were encouraged to ask questions concerning the company and the broader industry, allowing for a valuable exchange of information.
YFCU would like to thank Dunbia, with special thanks to Claire Martin (agriculture account manager), Harry Stevenson (agriculture graduate) and Kenny Linton (agriculture manager) for leading the tour and sharing their invaluable expertise.