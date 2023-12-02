News you can trust since 1963
YFCU members gain valuable experience during visit to Dunbia

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), Platinum sponsor, Dunbia, invited winning members of the Live To Dead 2023 competition to their Dungannon site on Thursday 23rd November 2023 for a site visit and tour.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
This was for a comprehensive and educational experience and allowed members to gain an insight into the entire journey of animals from farm to fork.

The evening commenced with sampling some of Dunbia’s products, which went down a treat with members, followed by a discussion on the different segments of the business.

This was followed by an informative tour of the primal factory and facilities, where the key points of dressing a carcass were demonstrated and explained.

Live To Dead 2023 prize winners with their Dunbia goody bags. Picture: Submitted

Members were also educated on the selection of animals for slaughter and seeing the difference in carcass grading systems.

Dunbia shared their vision and values, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability through reducing their carbon footprint.

The company discussed their sustainable beef production initiative, with parent company Dawn Meats, and highlighted their partnerships with prominent brands in industry and the strong connections they create.

Members were encouraged to ask questions concerning the company and the broader industry, allowing for a valuable exchange of information.

YFCU would like to thank Dunbia, with special thanks to Claire Martin (agriculture account manager), Harry Stevenson (agriculture graduate) and Kenny Linton (agriculture manager) for leading the tour and sharing their invaluable expertise.

