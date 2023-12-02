Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), Platinum sponsor, Dunbia, invited winning members of the Live To Dead 2023 competition to their Dungannon site on Thursday 23rd November 2023 for a site visit and tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was for a comprehensive and educational experience and allowed members to gain an insight into the entire journey of animals from farm to fork.

The evening commenced with sampling some of Dunbia’s products, which went down a treat with members, followed by a discussion on the different segments of the business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed by an informative tour of the primal factory and facilities, where the key points of dressing a carcass were demonstrated and explained.

Live To Dead 2023 prize winners with their Dunbia goody bags. Picture: Submitted

Members were also educated on the selection of animals for slaughter and seeing the difference in carcass grading systems.

Dunbia shared their vision and values, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability through reducing their carbon footprint.

The company discussed their sustainable beef production initiative, with parent company Dawn Meats, and highlighted their partnerships with prominent brands in industry and the strong connections they create.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members were encouraged to ask questions concerning the company and the broader industry, allowing for a valuable exchange of information.