YFCU members hold their first meetings across the country

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has had a successful commencement of their new club year, marked by the enthusiastic return of existing members and a warm welcome to numerous new additions to the YFCU family.

The start of the 2023/2024 club year has been nothing short of fantastic.

Throughout the month of September, YFCU clubs across Northern Ireland kicked off their club year with a vibrant array of activities that left members energised and excited for the year ahead.

From ice breakers to dance and jive sessions, from thrilling rounds of bubble football to bouncing on bouncy castles, the YFCU clubs have offered a diverse range of experiences for their first club meetings of the year.

Gleno Valley YFC members at their first night back. Picture: YFCU

In a spirit of camaraderie and community engagement, some YFCU clubs were joined by Embraced Socials, creating enjoyable opportunities for members to socialize and connect.

Embraced Socials brought an added layer of fun and camaraderie, making the club gatherings all the more memorable.

One of the standout features of many club’s first meetings was the inclusion of informative sessions designed to introduce new members to the rich history and values of the YFCU.

These sessions provided newcomers with valuable insights into what YFCU represents. Moreover, YFCU clubs displayed their commitment to giving back to the community by initiating charitable activities at the very start of the club year.

Rathfriland YFC who presented Cancer Research with a donation of £655.21 on their first meeting of 2023/2024. Picture: YFCU

A few clubs even made generous donations to organisations such as Cancer Research, demonstrating their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The YFCU headquarters is excited to witness such a positive and spirited start to the new club year.

As the year unfolds, YFCU members can look forward to participating in a wide range of competitions and events facilitated by the organisation.

These events promise to be both educational and entertaining, offering members opportunities for personal growth and skill development.

Bleary YFC members at their first night back. Picture: YFCU

The YFCU extends its gratitude to all members, both new and returning, for their commitment and enthusiasm.

The organisation anticipates a year filled with exciting activities, shared experiences, and opportunities to strengthen the bonds of friendship within the YFCU community.

For more information about YFCU and updates on upcoming events, please visit www.yfcu.org.