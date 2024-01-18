YFCU members take part in Oxford Farming Conference

Two members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), Richard Beattie, YFCU deputy president and Finvoy YFC, and Matthew Gordon, Kilrea YFC, recently had the unique opportunity to participate in the Oxford Farming Conference (OFC) Scholarship Programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The conference, centred around the theme 'The Power of Diversity', provided an enriching platform for young farmers to engage with industry leaders and experts from around the world.

Richard and Matthew, both esteemed members of the YFCU, showcased their passion for agriculture and commitment to fostering diversity within the farming community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scholarship places for these two outstanding individuals were generously sponsored by the Thomas Henry Foundation, a commendable supporter of agricultural education and innovation.

Scholars Richard Beattie and Matthew Gordon from the YFCU who attended the Oxford Farming Conference. Picture: YFCU

The Oxford Farming Conference Scholarship Programme is renowned for providing a forum where emerging agricultural leaders can exchange ideas, learn from established professionals, and gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

With the theme ‘The Power of Diversity’, this year’s conference aimed to explore the pivotal role that diverse perspectives, practices, and innovations play in shaping the future of agriculture.

Will Evans OFC chair 2024 said: “The Oxford Farming Conference brings together people from all corners of the agricultural, rural and food sectors, encourages a hugely diverse range of thinking, and generates ideas and positive solutions for the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As representatives of the YFCU, the two scholars demonstrated exemplary dedication to the future of agriculture.

Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster members Stuart Mills, Richard Beattie, Matthew Gordon and Helen Laird attended the Oxford Farming Conference. Picture: YFCU

Their active participation in workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions highlighted their commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and incorporating innovative approaches into their farming practices.

Reflecting on their participation Matthew Gordon remarked: “The Oxford Farming Conference was an eye-opening experience for both Richard and myself. The theme of diversity resonated strongly with our beliefs in building a more resilient and sustainable farming community.”

Richard Beattie added: “Being a part of such a prestigious conference allowed us to not only learn from the best minds in the industry but also to share our experiences and perspectives from the unique context of Ulster. The Power of Diversity is not just a theme; it's a guiding principle for our future endeavours in agriculture.”