YFCU president addresses issue of farm safety at CAFRE

The occasion provided an opportunity for Stuart to engage with Stephanie Berkeley, manager of Farm Safety Foundation, and together they delivered a powerful message on the importance of keeping not only oneself but also everyone safe on the farm.

During the visit, Stephanie Berkeley delivered a compelling presentation to eighty first-year pupils, enlightening them on the crucial subject of farm safety. Stuart Mills also addressed the audience, emphasising the importance of farm safety in light of a recent report by the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI).

According to the report, between January 2013 and December 2022, Northern Ireland witnessed a staggering 53 lives lost in farming accidents. This alarming statistic averages to more than five deaths per year, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive measures in the agricultural community.

Stephanie Berkley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation (left) with CAFRE, Greenmount campus students and YFCU president, Stuart Mills (right). Picture: YFCU

Stuart Mills shed light on one of YFCU’s core priorities: ensuring its members are well-informed about farm safety practices. He elaborated on the organisation’s farm safety mentors, who play a pivotal role in guiding members on best practices and safety measures to protect lives on farms.

Reflecting on the event, Stuart Mills expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to address the students and underscored the critical importance of the subject matter. He said: “It was an honour to be invited to speak to these students about something so vitally important. Farm safety is not just a responsibility; it’s a shared commitment to safeguarding lives.”