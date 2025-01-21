YFCU strikes success at annual bowling competition

Proudly sponsored by Hyperfast NI, this competition brought together 180 members from across Northern Ireland for an evening of friendly competition.

The Dundonald Ice Bowl played host to the teams from Counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down, while Brunswick Moviebowl welcomed competitors from Counties Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Each team representing their respective counties, battled it out with passion and skill, making the YFCU bowling competition a resounding success.

Collone Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) claimed first prize with Annaclone and Magherally YFC awarded second place and Cookstown YFC awarded third place.

Hyperfast NI, home for information on the delivery of Project Stratum, proudly sponsor this annual event, reinforcing their commitment to supporting local communities and youth initiatives.

Project Stratum is a government investment of £165m by the Department for the Economy (DfE) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to revolutionise connectivity in rural areas by extending gigabit-capable full fibre broadband infrastructure to approximately 85,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

Stephen McCartney, events and fibre ambassador manager at Hyperfast NI, said the company's delight in supporting the YFCU Bowling Competition.

He remarked: “Hyperfast NI were delighted to come on board as a sponsor of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster for the second year in a row. We are proud to be supporting the next generation of the farming community as we continue to bridge the digital divide and bring better connectivity to rural areas.”

The YFCU expressed its gratitude to Hyperfast NI for their generous support, making the YFCU bowling competition an unforgettable experience for all involved.

As the competition continues to grow in popularity, the YFCU looks forward to future collaborations that promote the well-being and development of rural youth in Northern Ireland.

